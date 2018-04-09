Nicolle Rochelle Pictures: Topless Protester Who Charged At Bill Cosby Is Former ‘Cosby Show’ Actress

Rochelle, who also goes by Nicole Leach, has been vocal speaking out against Bill Cosby.

Nicolle Rochelle jumped over a barrier outside of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial and rushed at the disgraced comedian, topless and covered in messages decrying sexual assault.

As it turns out, Rochelle has a bit of a history with Cosby. As Hollywood Life reported, before Rochelle turned to activism, she was an actress who made a series of appearances on The Cosby Show. Her appearances came more than 25 years ago, playing the characters Danielle and Davina between 1990 and 1992, though Rochelle told reporters that she had no bad experiences with Bill Cosby personally. Rochelle often went by Nicole Leach in her work.

According to her IMDB page, Rochelle has worked mostly in television, making appearances across the Law & Order franchise and on Chappelle’s Show. She was also known for her role as Olivia DuPris on Clarissa Explains It All.

Nicolle Rochelle is now a member of a feminist group called Femen, which is known for holding topless protests, the Associated Press reported. The group has staged protests in Ukraine and Russia, appearing topless to protest abuses against women.

After she was whisked away from Cosby, Rochelle told reporters that she was hoping to send him a message.

“The main goal was to make Cosby uncomfortable because that is exactly what he has been doing for decades to women,” she said after being released from police custody (via The Grapevine).

This was not the first time that Nicolle Rochelle was vocal in her opposition to Bill Cosby. As Hollywood Life noted, she had shared messages on social media, including a picture of herself in front of the house portrayed in The Cosby Show with a message against Bill Cosby.

“In honor of the first day of the Bill Cosby retrial, I went by the address where they filmed The Cosby Show exterior in New York City…LET’S HOPE JUSTICE WILL FINALLY BE SERVED!,” she wrote.

Cosby is starting the re-trial for allegations that he sexually assaulted Andrea Constand after the first trial ended in a hung jury. On Monday, prosecutors revealed that Cosby paid Constand $3.4 million in a civil settlement, Whyy.org reported.

Nicolle Rochelle was charged with a count of disorderly conduct. She faces no jail time for the charge but could be fined.