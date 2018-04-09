‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8: Episode 15 Sees The Loss Of A Major Character And A Fan Theory Confirmed

How will this death impact the All Out War and the possibility of an alliance with Oceanside?

Ever since the Oceanside group was discovered by Tara (Alanna Masterson) in Episode 6 of Season 7 of The Walking Dead, theories have abounded about the impact this group will have on the All Out War between Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). While the group had a small part to play when Rick’s group took all of their weapons, it was clear there was still more of their story to be told in upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead.

Early on in the discovery of Oceanside, it was revealed this group already had contact with Negan’s group and that was the reason they were hiding out in such a remote location. It also explained why there were no men in the group.

According to early conversations between Tara and the group, it was revealed that Oceanside was originally brought under the rule of Negan and the Saviors. However, much like Rick’s group, Oceanside fought back. This lead to Negan’s group killing all of the men in Oceanside and the remaining women decided to escape rather than stay under Negan’s rule.

AMC

Since that conversation and the introduction of Negan’s group, some fans have speculated that Negan wasn’t the one who had the men of Oceanside slaughtered in The Walking Dead. The theory was that Simon (Steven Ogg) was the one who orchestrated this. Since he also recently had Jadis’ (Pollyanna McIntosh) group eradicated, this theory has come to the forefront.

If this were true, then it would mean Simon is an even bigger threat than Negan, who is only ever likely to take out one or two from a group to show his dominance in The Walking Dead according to Forbes. Negan uses strategically timed deaths to control the masses. Simon, on the other hand, is the zombie apocalypse version of a mass murderer.

While he has vied to take Negan out in the last few episodes of The Walking Dead Season 8, it is less about controlling the masses and more about making sure those who do not comply get eradicated. In the long term, this makes Simon much more dangerous — and less likely to succeed as a leader — because, let’s face it, eventually, every group will likely cause conflict that Simon will see as a threat that needs to be disposed of.

Gene Page / AMC

Episode 15 of The Walking Dead Season 8 has now confirmed this theory thanks to a conversation held between Negan and Simon. This conversation saw Negan reveal that Simon was definitely the one behind the slaughter of the Oceanside men. It also revealed just how disturbed Negan was by Simon’s actions. As a result of this, it is likely Negan killed Simon in Episode 15 of The Walking Dead not so much for his attempt at gaining leadership of the Saviors, but because Simon is a wildcard who will, ultimately, be the downfall of the Saviors thanks to his brutality.

Currently, Aaron (Ross Marquand) is in the Oceanside region and is trying to get this group on board to help in the war that will possibly come to a bloody conclusion in the Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead this Sunday, April 15. So, could Aaron be the one to discover it was Simon who killed all the men at Oceanside and not Negan? If so, how will this impact the group’s possible alliance with Rick’s group against Simon and Negan in the Season 8 finale episode of The Walking Dead? If Aaron manages to get the group on board against Simon, what will happen if Oceanside turns up to exact revenge against Simon, only to discover he is already dead? Only by tuning into the Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead will reveal the answer.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with the Season 8 finale, Episode 16 (titled “Wrath”), on Sunday, April 15, at 9 p.m. EST.