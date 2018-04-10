Kim Zolciak Posts Sad Reply To Marlon Wayans After His ‘White Chicks’ Comparison To Kim’s Unflattering Pic

A photo of Kim Zolciak with 'insane lips' was posted online by Marlon Wayans as a joke, but what he had to say 'hurts,' Kim Zolciak shared in her reply.

Marlon Wayans took to his Instagram page and shared an “unflattering” screenshot of Kim Zolciak with the caption suggesting she looked like his character in the film White Chicks. He wrote, “No we are not in production on White Chicks 2. The F–k?”

According to Hollywood Life, Wayans took to Instagram following the Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion on Sunday night. “Wayans made Kim’s lips the butt of his latest joke” on that post. You can see that screenshot in the article below where Kim’s lips look extremely plump, which is the same screenshot that Wayans shared on his Instagram page.

Both Zolciak, 45, and her husband Kroy Biermann, 32, responded to Wayans’ post. Zolciak and her husband appeared to appeal to Wayans’ empathy with their comments. Neither slammed the comedian and they both presented a bit hurt over the comment.

Zolciak wrote back to Wayans in the comment section of his Instagram post. She said, “Was always a super big fan of yours and my kids loved you. This hurts but I guess it’s all for laughs.” She ended her post by adding an unsure emoji.

Hollywood Life suggests that Biermann’s reply “hit a few heartstrings” as well. The former NFL star wrote, “You should hope & pray that one day a grown man never takes this kind of dig at the expense of your daughter. Grow up, dude.” Below is the “unflattering” screenshot of Zolciak that Wayans’ shared on his Instagram post.

Other than Zolciak’s husband telling Wayans to “grow up,” there wasn’t anything that resembled slamming the actor in the couple’s comments. Not too many people online agreed that there is a resemblance between Zolciak and Wayans’ White Chicks’ character. Although there were many comments suggesting her lips looked a bit too big. The two are seen below in a side-by-side comparison from the Daily Mail.

Kim Zolciak is outraged as Marlon Wayans compares her face to his White Chicks characterhttps://t.co/elZ6JeZZAe — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 9, 2018

The Daily Mail suggests that Kim couldn’t have been too broken up over that jab from Wayans as she posted the picture below on Instagram today. It is rare that a family photo of Kim and her six kids, along with her husband, is shared online by the reality star, according to the Daily Mail. Zolciak wrote in the caption, “Those who are rich in love are the richest of all.”

Back in 2004, Marlon Wayans starred in the comedy movie White Chicks. He played the role of an FBI agent going undercover as a blonde socialite alongside his partner. People couldn’t get over the transformation at the time as he looked every bit the part of a woman for that role.

Hollywood Life does describe Zociak as having “insane lips” in that picture that Wayans posted. They did appear rather plump, according to the social media users. Tweets about her lips were abundant today, but this is nothing new for Zociak. People online have been tweeting about her lips for a while now, with some examples posted below.

Kim Zolciak's lips are so huge now she does not look human. She looks ridiculous. ???????????????? — Tracy Yerden (@TracyYerden) March 20, 2017

Kim Zolciak’s lips are so badly done ???? — YETIKAN (@YETIKAN) March 31, 2018

Kim Zolciak's lips look real crazy. — Taylor (@_CreativeSouls) July 25, 2017