WWE News: ‘WrestleMania 34’ Results Provide Big Underdog Winners For Betting Odds

With all of the surprising results from 'Mania,' one match in particular produced a huge payout.

A good number of Sunday night’s WWE WrestleMania 34 results shocked plenty of fans based on who won and lost but also in terms of betting odds. Heading into the big event at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, it looked like many of the title matches would play out in a predictable fashion. However, that was far from the case, as several championship belts stayed put and both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble winners lost their title matches. In addition, one superstar was a huge underdog producing a nice payout for anyone who backed him.

The man who defied the odds to win his match was “The Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal, who, according to WWE Leaks, was a +3,300 underdog for the United States title match. Mahal was able to win the Fatal Fourway match against Rusev, Bobby Roode, and Randy Orton to claim the U.S. Championship for the first time in his career. Anyone who had put $100 on Rusev based on those odds, won $3,300 for his surprising victory. Many fans were expecting that Rusev was going to win the match and celebrate “Rusev Day” on WrestleMania Sunday. The oddsmakers also had him as the favorite at -280 via the 5Dimes online sportsbook.

Mahal wasn’t the only big underdog winner of the night. SmackDown Live women’s superstar Naomi was a +1,750 underdog to win the first-ever women’s WrestleMania battle royal. Naomi grabbed the win after Bayley had tossed out Sasha Banks and thought she was the winner. Moments later, Naomi hit a finisher on Bayley and tossed her out for the final elimination.

Fans saw several other shocking WrestleMania 34 results. Asuka had been a -420 favorite heading into her match against Charlotte (+300), but the champion reigned supreme. Also defying the odds were the major champions, as AJ Styles was expected to lose to Shinsuke Nakamura and Roman Reigns was expected to defeat Brock Lesnar. Heading into the main event match, Reigns was a -385 favorite compared to Lesnar as a +265 underdog. Styles was a +225 underdog against Nakamura (-305).

Additionally, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had moved into the role of favorites to win their tag team match at -225. However, the team of Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan were +168 underdogs, and the man responsible for the “Yes Movement” had a triumphant return to help his team win the match. In terms of that match, many fans were expecting the result that happened, but there were some who speculated that Shane McMahon was going to turn against Bryan to cost them the match.

Beyond that, the rest of the winners of the night were the favorites for their matches. Nia Jax (-305) was the favorite to win the Raw women’s title and did just that. Also, Seth Rollins and Bludgeon Brothers were -180 favorites to win their title matches, and they all did just that. Fans would have been shocked if Ronda Rousey was made to look bad in her big WWE debut, but she and Kurt Angle were -900 favorites at the time Mania started and won the match in exciting fashion.