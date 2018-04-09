Federal prosecutors secured the search warrants to seize records in reference to adult film star payoff

Today, the FBI raided the Manhattan office and home of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen to seize records related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and other matters involving Donald Trump. Federal prosecutors secured a warrant on the Trump matter after receiving a referral from Special Counsel, Robert S. Mueller III.

The New York Times said that the raid on Michael Cohen’s office was confirmed by Cohen’s lawyer, Stephen Ryan, who called the search “completely inappropriate and unnecessary.” While the search is not thought to be connected to the Mueller investigation, it is thought that the warrant was secured using information that Mueller uncovered in his investigation into possible Russian meddling in the Trump presidential win.

Stephen Ryan, A Lawyer For Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Issued A Statement About The Raid

Stephen Ryan, the lawyer for Michael Cohen, released a statement to the public confirming that several search warrants had been carried out concerning the Donald Trump/Stormy Daniels matter and the payment of $130k.

“Today the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients. I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.”

In addition to negotiating a payment in the Stormy Daniels matter, Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, also played a part in the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The payments to Stormy Daniels, aka Stephanie Clifford, are said to be only part of the documentation the FBI was seeking in the office of Michael Cohen. A source said that the FBI also seized emails, tax documents, and business records.

The ‘Extraordinary Search’ Of Cohen’s Correspondence With Donald Trump Happened Today

CNN stated that Angelo Kakolyris, a spokesman for the law firm of Squire Patton Boggs in New York, where Michael Cohen has his office, stated that they are severing their relationship with Cohen and that they are cooperating fully with the FBI in terms of their search. He also added that the firm has nothing to do with the relationship between Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, and Michael Cohen.

“The firm’s arrangement with Mr. Cohen reached its conclusion, mutually and in accordance with the terms of the agreement. We have been in contact with federal authorities regarding their execution of a warrant relating to Mr. Cohen. These activities do not relate to the firm and we are in full cooperation.”

Mueller is said to have green-lit the request for search warrants after complaints to the Justice Department and Federal Election Commission over potential violations of campaign finance law in reference to payments to Stormy Daniels from Michael Cohen on behalf of then-candidate Donald Trump.

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer now representing Stormy Daniels in her matter concerning a non-disclosure agreement with Donald Trump, commented on the search of the law office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen on Twitter today.

Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Michael Avenatti Won’t Stop Until Trump And Cohen ‘Come Clean’

“An enormous amount of misplaced faith has been placed on MC’s [Michael Cohen] shoulders IMO. If he does not hold up, this could end very very badly for DJT [Donald Trump] and others.”

In addition to the FBI investigation, Avenatti is still pursuing a civil matter on behalf of his client, Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford) and others versus Donald Trump. Avenatti says the case will not be over until Trump and Cohen come clean on the matter and vindicate Daniels.