WWE Rumors: Asuka Banned From Using Wrestling Move In ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match, Per ‘Ringside News’

'The Empress of Tomorrow' was unable to use a specific hold when she took on Charlotte.

There are plenty of WWE rumors involving the aftermath of WrestleMania 34, one of which involves Asuka’s inability to use a certain move Sunday night. As the winner of the 2018 women’s Royal Rumble match, Asuka challenged Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. Unfortunately, Asuka came up short. “The Empress of Tomorrow” had her winning streak snapped in surprising fashion on “the grandest stage of them all” by Charlotte, and wrestling insider Dave Meltzer says there was one move clearly missing from Asuka’s arsenal. That move was also expected to play a part in a future match that Asuka will have.

In a transcribed report on Monday from Ringside News’ H Jenkins, it’s noted that Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer recently spoke about Asuka being unable to use one submission move. Meltzer said the armbar submission hold that had become part of Asuka’s moves in the ring wasn’t used in last night’s match. Meltzer went on to say that originally they were planning to have Asuka make multiple attempts to put the hold on Charlotte to force her to tap, but the match didn’t go that way. Asuka used other holds, including the triangle, but she ultimately tapped out to “The Queen” in their title match.

The lack of the move was probably not noticed by a lot of fans. Instead, many fans were more surprised just by the fact that “The Empress of Tomorrow” not only lost her first match in a long time but that it was because she tapped out. That has already created some speculation of an upcoming heel turn for Asuka. At the very least, it has fans wondering what the next plan is for Asuka.

Based on the video released below, it seems Asuka was all smiles after the loss and shared some moments with Charlotte and her father Ric Flair. Time will tell if she remains as part of the Raw roster or decides to head to SmackDown Live for more battles against Charlotte.

It’s also mentioned that there were (and probably still are) plans for Charlotte to fight Ronda Rousey in the future. That’s a major part of why Charlotte was booked to win the match. One tweet from PWStream indicates that the match will headline next year’s WrestleMania 35, making it the first women’s match to do so. Originally, there may have been plans for Rousey vs. Asuka at some point, and that could still take place in the near future, but it may not involve the use of the armbar hold for “The Empress of Tomorrow.”