‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Drew Saves Franco, Brotherly Bond Snaps Into Place And Sam And Jason Disgusted

This week on 'GH' sees Drew killing to protect Franco and then reeling from the revelation of childhood molestation.

The latest General Hospital spoilers reveal that Drew Cain (Billy Miller) put a bullet in Jim Harvey’s (Greg Evigan) back to save Franco Baldwin’s (Roger Howarth) life. Drew didn’t hesitate for a moment, even though his own life wasn’t in danger. The amnesiac may not have his memories, but his knee-jerk reaction was to save his boyhood friend Franco. It’s a turning point for Drew and Franco and one that will further splinter Drew from his wife Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco) and his Stone Cold twin brother.

The Redemption Of Franco

GH spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that when Drew saw Jim choking Franco, he grabbed the gun and shot with deadly precision, but what comes next? Drew shoots to kill and that means the child molesting villain is likely dead. Will Franco and Drew bury the body or call the cops and let them know what really happened? No matter how they dispose of the pervert that tormented Franco as a child, this is the next big step in the slow but steady redemption of reformed serial killer Franco.

Ever since Franco came back on the scene in 2012, the showrunners have been steadily cleaning him up. First, the ABC soap showed video evidence that Franco didn’t have Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) raped in prison. Next was proof that he never raped Sam although he led her and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) to believe that he did. And now, viewers found out this week that Franco was the victim of childhood sexual abuse. That, plus the brain tumor, are an attempt to justify his past sins.

Elizabeth’s doing everything in her power to find Franco, West Coast. But time isn’t on her side. Tune into an exciting, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/C5ORS1PbFk — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 9, 2018

Franco Protected Drew From Horrible Fate

New General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central say that Franco struggles to pick up the pieces after the stunning revelation that Jim Harvey molested him and that he protected Drew from the same fate. Drew learned some of the sordid tales from Betsy Frank (Deborah Strang), but he’ll hear the rest of the ugly truth from Franco after he revives his childhood foster brother. GH spoilers from She Knows predict that Drew isn’t ready to accept the facts that Franco was his childhood guardian angel.

Franco made sure that pervy Jim never got his creepy hands on Drew. Now, Drew returned the favor and shot Jim to save Franco. Drew and Franco have been tentatively exploring their sense of camaraderie, but their lack of memories is a barrier. Spoilers say that May sweeps is when Drew gets back his memories when Peter August, aka Henrik Faison (Wes Ramsey), finally hands over the flash drive. Once Drew’s memories are restored, he’ll remember how much he and Franco meant to each other, and the brotherly bond will resurge.

Today's #GH is must-see! Recap: Franco forces a confession from Harvey and then there's a scuffle and Drew steps in and takes care of Harvey. https://t.co/a4whSnzmNK pic.twitter.com/Mc3EuKHbr6 — SheKnows' Soaps (@soapoperafan) April 9, 2018

Franco And Drew Bond – Sam And Jason Disgusted

Franco is the only brother Drew ever knew since he and Jason were separated at birth. Since both wound up back in Port Charles, Drew and Jason have been at odds because both of them love Sam. One big thing Sam and Jason have in common is their mutual hatred of Franco, and it’s justifiable. Even though Franco didn’t physically rape Sam, by letting her believe he did, she’s still a victim of the trauma. Drew never carried the hatred of Franco that Jason does. All he knows is what others told him.

Awhile back, General Hospital spoilers showed that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) couldn’t wait to bad mouth Franco to Drew, back when he thought he was Jason. That led to some rough encounters between them, but with the reveal that he’s Drew, not Jason, and that Franco was his protective foster brother, the dynamic has shifted. Drew doesn’t hate Franco and, in fact, sees him as a sort-of friend. This will infuriate Sam and Jason and drive a deeper wedge between Drew and Sam that could end them.

For fans of DreAm, there’s a rough road ahead. GH spoilers show that Sam comes back to town and decides she can’t be with either Jason or Drew. Also, read the scoop on why a Morgan recast might come at the end of this Nelle gaslighting scheme. Watch ABC weekdays for new episodes and check back here often for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.