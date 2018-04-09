Drew Scott And Linda Phan Share Passionate Wedding Gift Plans, Reports ‘People’

Drew Scott has revealed that he’s marrying his long-time girlfriend, Linda Phan, and everyone is excited about their wedding plans. Drew and Linda have been busy filming various reality shows, including new renovations with Property Brothers and their own show where they flip their new marital home. Not many details have surfaced in regard to their wedding plans, but it sounds like they do have one detail down: When they get married, they don’t want any gifts. In fact, if anyone wants to give gifts, they have decided to donate the money.

According to a People report, Drew Scott and Linda Phan traveled to Kenya last year, and they decided to include WE in their wedding planning. Drew and Linda have revealed that instead of the traditional wedding gifts, Drew and Linda would like people to donate money to WE so they can help provide clean drinking water to people in need. Helping people in need seems more important than getting the traditional China plate settings and items for their home. Given their individual net worths because of their work on Property Brothers, it makes perfect sense to give back to people in need, especially in Kenya and other countries in Africa.

“Instead of receiving traditional gifts for our wedding we’ve asked all of our family and friends, which includes you guys, to donate to WE so we can get 50,000 people clean water for life,” they revealed to People Magazine.

As they share their wedding plans, Drew is learning about his brother’s decision to end his relationship with his long-term girlfriend. Many had hoped that Jonathan Scott and his girlfriend would tie the knot, but they are currently not together. It’s possible that Jonathan just wants to focus on work and possibly hang with his other brother, J.D. The amount of time Jonathan spent on the road filming the show could have been the reason for the split. Not everyone can deal with time away and the hectic filming schedule.

It’s amazing that Drew and Linda will give back through their wedding gifts, especially since they have an amazing platform to pay it forward. It will also help people who don’t know what to get them. You can catch up with Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott on HGTV on their various reality shows. They are also active on their social media accounts.