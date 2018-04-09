Jax Taylor Has Massive Meltdown On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The SUR bartender may have mixed his last drink in front of Bravo’s cameras.

Jax Taylor has always been a bit of a loose cannon, but this time the Vanderpump Rules star may have gone too far. E! News posted a preview of the upcoming episode of the Bravo reality show which shows Jax having a complete meltdown at his workplace, the West Hollywood hotspot SUR.

According to E! Online, Jax’s breakdown was spawned after several of his Vanderpump Rules cast mates cast doubt on his allegations that exes James Kennedy and Kristen Doute engaged in a drunken hookup while the group was vacationing in Mexico. In the clip, Taylor is seen yelling profanities and flashing both of his middle fingers as he freaks out in the middle of the busy eatery, which has been his place of employment for years.

Not surprisingly, Jax’s boss, Lisa Vanderpump, is horrified by his antics. The preview shows Lisa questioning why Jax would cause a scene at “the place that has paid your bills for the last seven years.” Vanderpump also told the SUR bartender she is “not interested” in anything he has to say, reiterating that she has employed hundreds of people throughout her lengthy career and no one has ever dared to speak to her in such a manner. In the promo for the episode, Vanderpump is seen telling Jax to leave the premises.

And just when you thought Jax couldn't get any crazier on #VanderpumpRules… https://t.co/VTcHXJUvkO — E! News (@enews) April 9, 2018

Jax Taylor’s workplace rampage could mark the end of his days at SUR. The 38-year-old recently told his co-workers about a job offer he received in Tampa, Florida, to do communications for a hockey team, so maybe he feels he has nothing to lose.

Jax has been reflecting on his life lately. He recently said that he feels like he is becoming more like his real self, Jason. Longtime Vanderpump Rules fans know Jax’s real name is Jason Cauchi. Jax changed his name when he moved to L.A. to embark on a career in modeling two decades ago.

Taylor previously revealed that he took on the Jax persona when he was about 19 years old and living in the “fictitious” world of modeling. Jax has contended that he wanted a “stage name” for his career, but on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, pal Tom Sandoval alleged that Jax actually dropped his real name to escape a shady past.

Whatever the case, the Vanderpump Rules star now says he is “over” Jax Taylor and that he would like to get to know his former self, Jason, again.

Take a look at the video below to see part of Jax Taylor’s meltdown at SUR.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.