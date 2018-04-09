Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Are Having A Girl, Friends Throw Baby Shower

The couple did a gender reveal by getting their families to play a game involving an obstacle course and turning on a neon sign that glowed pink.

Putting an end to months of speculation, Jinger Duggar revealed she will break the streak of boy births in her family, much to the joy of Counting On followers.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo told People they did a gender reveal on Saturday through an obstacle game, which required their family members to gulp down some ice cream before the reveal. The team that won was allowed to turn on a “Baby” neon sign, which then went pink.

“We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

Jinger Vuolo kept Duggar followers and Counting On viewers updated through her pregnancy. Last weekend, she shared an image showing her 25-week baby is the size of a cauliflower. Her baby bump pictures triggered furious speculation, dividing Duggar fans on what she was having.

While some thought the blue color of chalk in the pregnancy update pictures was a clue Jinger was having a boy, others claimed she was a having girl given the way she carried her bump. Just when many resigned to the possibility that Jinger Duggar may go the Joy-Anna route and wait until birth to know the gender of the baby, the couple did a gender reveal.

Jinger announced she was expecting in January, just over a year after her wedding to soccer star-turned-pastor Jeremy Vuolo. Jinger moved to Laredo, Texas, where the couple bought a home last year.

Fans have been hoping Jinger would give birth to a girl, as all Duggar grandchildren in the past one year have been boys. Jinger will also be the first Duggar daughter to have a girl. The only female grandchildren in the Duggar family were born to Josh and Anna Duggar.

Over the weekend, the Duggar clan was spotted in Texas, leading to speculation that a gender reveal was around the corner.

On Saturday, Jinger and Jeremy were in for more surprises, as their friends threw a baby shower for the mom-to-be by inviting them to collect a gender-reveal cake they had baked. Jinger was pampered as she went shopping for baby clothes. People reports the Vuolos’ friends Margarita and Juan Manuel Johnson also set up a Mexican food truck and a Polenta Cart at the baby shower.