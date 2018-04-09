Heavily Pregnant Kym Johnson Wows In Tight Black Dress As She Reveals Twins Baby Bump In Candid Photos

Kym is posing with her baby bump just days before her due date.

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Kym Johnson is nearing the end of her pregnancy with twins, but she’s not quite done proudly showing off her bump just yet. The Daily Mail recently shared photos of the star wearing a tight black figure-hugging dress while out for a stroll with her dog on April 6.

The site posted several photos of Kym’s bump seriously popping out as she stepped out in a maternity dress. The pics prove just how big the star’s bump has been getting since the star and her husband, Shark Tank businessman Robert Herjavec, first confirmed that they were about to become parents to twins last year.

Kym was clearly – and understandably – proud of her stunning body as she was snapped before she gives birth to her twins. She smiled for the cameras and appeared to pose to the side for awaiting photographers who captured just how big her bump is now as her middle continues to grow.

Johnson kept it cool in the photos shared by the Daily Mail on April 6 while out and about on a walk as she had her baby bump on display. The pics were taken days before the couple is set to welcome twins into the world. Johnson wore sunglasses and white sneakers while taking a stroll.

The candid paparazzi photos came shortly before Johnson shared a glimpse at her cover of Pregnancy Life & Style magazine on Instagram while also sharing various pregnancy pictures showing her cradling her bump from the magazine’s photoshoot. As the Inquisitr reported, Johnson confirmed in March that she was around eight months pregnant.

While she and her husband prepare to welcome their twins into the world, Robert has been sweetly gushing about his wife. The reality star and businessman even revealed in a recent interview that he credits her for helping her to get fit after they first met in 2015 when coupled up together on Dancing with the Stars.

“Kym is so much more disciplined than I am,” Herjavec told Men’s Health magazine of his dancer wife in a new interview. “[What] I’ve learned from her is in order to keep going and not get into a rut, you’ve got to vary the routine.”

John Sciulli / Getty Images

He also sweetly revealed that the two encourage each other to keep in shape, often sharing a meal together when they go out to restaurants.

“Kym and I tend to go to a restaurant and share a meal,” the Shark Tank star shared of his fitness routine. “I don’t drink pop… people always think dieting is about solid foods, and they’re like, ‘Oh, you know, I’m really watching what I eat,’ but they’re drinking their fourth Coke of the day.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the couple revealed the sex of their twins late last month. Kym and Robert – who married in 2016 – confirmed that their twins are a boy and a girl.

Johnson admitted to People shortly before revealing the big news about their babies in March that she always wanted to become a mom herself but wasn’t sure that it was going to happen for her.

“It really is a miracle,” the 41-year-old said.

Kym then said that she was in the “nesting” stage at the time as she prepared to become a mom and added that she’s been doing her research.

“I’m doing the nesting thing. We did a class about the psychology of raising twins. It was fascinating,” Johnson told the site. “They talk about making sure they have their own identity and you don’t dress them the same all the time.”