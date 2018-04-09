The Huawei Mate 20’s Kirin 980 CPU Benchmark Demolishes The Galaxy S9 And Other Flagships

The Huawei Mate 20’s AnTuTu test result shows the Kirin 980 CPU breaking the 300,000 benchmark score barrier.

It was initially expected that Huawei would utilize its long-rumored Kirin 980 CPU on the Huawei P20 and the P20 Pro flagship smartphones. To the disappointment of a lot of Android fans, the company opted to use the Kirin 970 chipset on both smartphones instead. A report from GSM Arena now reveals that Huawei will definitely use its highly awaited CPU on its upcoming new flagship offering, the Huawei Mate 20. This was apparently confirmed via a new AnTuTu benchmark listing that was recently uncovered just this week. Interestingly, the benchmark result also reveals just how powerful the new processor really is, as shown by its staggering performance score.

Based on the performance test results, the Huawei Mate 20 is officially the first smartphone to break the 300,000 barrier, completely surpassing all of the current flagship smartphones available in the market today. As reported by Playful Droid, the smartphone managed to get a score of 356,918, which is a huge leap from the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Samsung’s recently released flagship smartphone, equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU, previously held the highest benchmark score with 264,044 points. Directly below the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is the Sony Xperia XZ2 with 259,244 points.

Much of the Kirin 980’s staggering performance can be attributed to the use of the latest chipset manufacturing process. The entire CPU is constructed using TSMC’s latest 7nm manufacturing process, which basically results in a chip that is significantly more powerful with improved power efficiency. It is also speculated that the Kirin 980 is utilizing a second generation NPU and a more powerful GPU, which overall translates into significant performance gains.

Aside from confirming the CPU, the listing, unfortunately, does not reveal any other information regarding the Mate 20’s hardware specifications. However, the Mate 20 is expected to be coming with the latest features, which may include Bluetooth 5 connectivity. The upcoming flagship could also feature an under the display fingerprint sensor, which is already available on the Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design. The Leica triple camera system, currently found on the Huawei P20 Pro, could also find its way onto Mate 20. The company is expected to debut the Huawei Mate 20 this October.

Meanwhile, check out the new features found on the recently launched Huawei P20 and P20 Pro.