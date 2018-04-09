Winklevoss Twins’ Gemini To Launch Cryptocurrency Block Trading As Bitcoin Price Plunges

The Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler, will launch cryptocurrency block trading through their digital-asset exchange Gemini starting on April 12.

Cameron made the announcement April 9 on the Gemini website. “We are excited to launch Gemini Block Trading, a fully electronic block trading facility,” he wrote. “Block Trading enables our customers to buy and sell large quantities of digital assets outside of Gemini’s continuous order books, creating an additional mechanism to source liquidity when trading in greater size.”

The service will compete with companies that cater to institutional investors by enabling traders to buy or sell large quantities of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Block-trading companies have already opened in Australia, Hong Kong, and other markets in response to rising demand from institutional buyers and hedge funds, Bloomberg reported.

Cameron Winklevoss said Gemini will electronically broadcast block orders to ensure a transparent and rules-based marketplace. The Gemini Block Trading service will go live at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on April 12.

Bitcoin Price Nosedives

This move by the Winklevoss twins, who are avowed bitcoin bulls, is perhaps another signal that the cryptocurrency market is ascendant despite the recent plunge of bitcoin prices and the accompanying tanking of other virtual currencies.

In December 2017, the price of one bitcoin (BTC) hovered at $19,000. Today, bitcoin is trading at about $6,700.

Bitcoin prices have been decimated during the past three weeks amid a barrage of negative news, including cryptocurrency ad bans by social media giant Twitter and search-engine monopoly Google.

There have also been regulatory crackdowns in Asia and the United States. Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission shut down the cryptocurrency firm Centra Tech Inc., which had used boxing champ Floyd Mayweather and music producer DJ Khaled to promote their initial coin offering (ICO).

In a notice, the SEC accused Centra of raising more than $32 million from thousands of investors by offering unregistered securities through a fraudulent ICO.

Bitcoin Evangelists: Crypto Is Here to Stay

Despite the wave of bad news infecting the digital currency space, bitcoin bulls like the Winklevoss twins are convinced crypto is here to stay.

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao — the founder of top cryptocurrency exchange Binance — said he has zero doubts about the future of crypto. “I’m convinced 100 percent that crypto is the future,” Zhao said. “I just know it will happen.”

In February 2018, Forbes released its first-ever list of cryptocurrency billionaires.

Zhao landed at No. 3 in the rankings, with an estimated net worth topping $1.1 billion. The Winklevoss twins edged in at No. 4, with a combined net worth topping $900 million.

Forbes 2018 List of the Richest People in Crypto (Net Worth)