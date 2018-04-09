Kim Kardashian Paddleboards In Red Bikini On Luxury Vacation

Kim Kardashian shares video of herself paddleboarding while wearing red bikini.

Kim Kardashian took to her social media accounts on Monday to share a video of herself paddleboarding in a red bikini. She’s been keeping her fans updated on Instagram and Twitter about her latest vacation.

People reports that the reality star shared a video of herself donning braids and paddleboarding in a red bikini on crystal-clear waters.

“Good Morning,” Kim Kardashian captioned the image.

The tweeted video can be seen below.

It’s not revealed if Kim was in the Turks and Caicos in the video, but she and her sister Kourtney Kardashian just returned from a luxury vacation on the island. Kourtney was joined by her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. She posted images and videos from her stay in paradise as well after returning home, so it could be that Kim’s video was shot from the Turks and Caicos. It appears that she’s sharing the photos and videos whenever she has time.

In other videos shared on Sunday, one had Kim entering her “office for the day” and another one of her legs as she laid on the sand. The footage focused on feet in the sand with yellow nail polish on her toes. The last video showed her standing in front of a mirror taking selfies of herself wearing a red string bikini.

Kim Kardashian’s tiny waist and famous curves aren’t just for show, however. The 37-year-old showcases her athletic abilities on social media, as seen in the paddleboarding video. In February, Kim posted a video of her in a completely different climate downhill skiing. She was in Wyoming visiting her husband, Kanye West, who was in the area recording music. Kim’s footage displayed her athletic ability. Many of her fans were excited about the video, raving that Kim proves the haters wrong who say she has no talent.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star expressed a little bit of frustration on Twitter about her paddleboarding video. She wondered why the video looks clear on her phone but is blurry when she posts it on Twitter.

Fans love the video of Kim Kardashian paddleboarding in her red bikini and hope she’ll share more from her vacation soon.