‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell Says She’s Been Clean & Sober For Five Months, No Longer Smoking Weed

Catelynn Lowell opens up about her sobriety.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell is opening up about her rehab journey and revealing that she has been clean and sober for five months now, including being drug-free.

According to an April 8 report by the Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Catelynn Lowell recently hit back at a Twitter user who accused her of being a drug addict. The Teen Mom OG star then revealed via social media that she has been clean and sober for five months and is no longer smoking weed, which has been a big obstacle for her in the past.

Catelynn Lowell added that when she stopped smoking marijuana, it made a huge difference in her life and her recovery. The Teen Mom OG star says she used to self-medicate with marijuana and claims that she was previously smoking the drug twice a day. Back in 2016, Lowell sparked controversy when she and her mother, April, were seen smoking weed in her car as she drove.

However, over the past six months, Catelynn Lowell has been in and out of rehab three times to deal with issues such as depression, suicidal thoughts, trauma, and her addiction to marijuana. During a recent appearance on Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast, Lowell revealed that she feels “way better” and claims that some genetic testing was done that eventually led her to switch up her medications. Catelynn says she was stunned to learn that the medication she had been taking for the past five years doesn’t work for her.

Catelynn Lowell revealed that she was given new medication that seems to be “working well” for her and that she continues to dig into the trauma from her past that has been causing a lot of her depression and anxiety issues. While Catelynn hasn’t gone into detail about what “trauma” she is referring to, Teen Mom OG fans do know that Lowell had a difficult upbringing and dealt with her mother’s addiction issues as well as having to make the decision to place her daughter Carly up for adoption when she was a teenager.

Teen Mom OG currently airs Monday nights at 9 p.m on MTV.