The Packers’ wide receiver may want to think twice the next time he wants to board an airplane.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis made a major boo-boo yesterday. After making a joke about possessing explosives while at Los Angeles International Airport, Davis was subsequently arrested.

TMZ Sports was among the first to disclose the news revolving around Davis. According to the report, Green Bay’s WR messed up while at a flight attendant’s counter. As is the custom, the flight attendant echoed fundamental security questions regarding what was in Davis’ luggage.

The San Francisco native did not play it cool, though. In lieu of that, Davis was in the mood for horseplay, which is probably not the wisest idea at an airport. The joking around kicked off when Davis chose to ask a female companion he brought along a ridiculous question.

Per that same report, there came a point when Davis queried his female friend: “Did you remember to pack the explosives?”

The woman responded prudently with a simple “No” and did what she could to get him to stop kidding around. However, by that stage, her assistance was to no avail. The damage had been done.

Davis attempted to keep things light by saying “Just kidding.” Despite his efforts, the LAX authorities did not treat the situation with a grain of salt.

The flight attendant appropriately lured in security as quickly as possible, according to USA Today’s Tom Schad. Davis was arrested in a heartbeat due to a misdemeanor charge of making a bomb threat. The football player was escorted to a local prison and was released after a short while on $15,000 bail.

Stemming from what Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports, public information officer Rob Pedregon is still looking into the matter. While Davis bailed himself out of the slammer, the LAX shenanigan is not fully settled. He will have to make an appearance in court on May 3.

Mike Roemer / AP Images

Demovsky also suggests that Davis may face punishment from his team and the NFL. Per his report, the Packers have been notified about what their WR did.

“The Packers are aware of the matter involving Trevor Davis,” the team said in a statement to ESPN.

“We are in the process of gathering more information and will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter.”

Schad revealed that Davis’ agent refused to comment on the whole spiel as well.

The 24-year-old athlete was a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Dan Gartland of Sports Illustrated shed light on Davis’ durability in 2017 in having played in all 16 games. He mainly filled in as the Packers’ kick and punt returner, returning 24 punts and 31 kickoffs.

According to Demovsky, Davis ranked third in the league last season in terms of punt return average (12.0).

No. 11 played as a receiver every now and again, too. Gartland indicates that he caught five passes for a total of 70 yards.

Although the athlete’s travel plans were altered, Packers fans can only hope Davis learned a valuable lesson. Jokes of any kind are never appreciated at an airport, especially if they relate to what was referenced in this case.