Carrie Underwood And Kelly Clarkson Throw Serious Shade On Twitter After Being Compared

The 'American Idol' winners aren't happy about being pitted against one another.

Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are throwing out a whole lot of shade on social media – but it’s certainly not at each other. Just Jared reported that the two American Idol winners actually showed off their love for each other in a recent Twitter exchange, but they hit back with some shade at a poll pitting the two against each other.

As the two most successful American Idol contestants of all time, the singers are often pitted against each other and compared. However, Kelly was having none of it after she spotted a poll asking fans to vote for their favorite winner to crown the “Most Iconic American Idol Winner.”

According to Just Jared, Clarkson was first to lash out on Twitter, slamming the site which encouraged fans to decide between her and Underwood.

“I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed!” Kelly hit back alongside a link to the controversial poll, throwing out some serious shade at the site. “Singers, mamas, CEO’s….”

She then added a winking emoji with its tongue sticking out, a winking emoji, and the peace emoji.

“#AmbitiousBlondes go ahead @carrieunderwood.”

Carrie then responded to Kelly’s tweet on her own account, showing her support for her fellow American Idol star while slamming the site for pitting two strong females against one another.

“Whatever, girl, I voted for you!” Underwood responded to the Voice star with a kissing emoji. “But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other…”

Carrie continued showing off her love for her fellow singer and mom Clarkson, writing, “Just my thoughts…anyway… Love ya’! Hope you’re well!”

Kelly has been pretty outspoken about her love for the country star in the past too, even admitting back in 2016 that she voted for Carrie on American Idol when she competed on Season 4 back in 2005 while also revealing that she often gets mistaken for her by fans.

“People are always like, ‘I love your song, ‘So Small,’ and I’m like, ‘Thank you. Thank you, I think you’re thinking I’m Carrie Underwood,'” the “Love So Soft” singer said of being mistaken for Carrie on Z100 radio’s Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, reports Entertainment Tonight.

“It always happens,” she continued, confirming she voted for her and adding that she thinks Underwood is “awesome.”

Kelly also showed off her love for Carrie — who recently shared a sweet family photo with fans on social media — in 2012 while suggesting that the mom of one would make a great judge for American Idol.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“I don’t want to be a judge. Mentor is more my style,” Clarkson told Us Weekly when asked about potentially becoming a judge herself – six years before she eventually became a coach alongside Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys on The Voice Season 14, which is currently airing on NBC on both Monday and Tuesday nights.

The star then suggested Carrie for the judging role, telling the magazine at the time that Underwood “can have that face… that bluff face! She can put that on! She would be good.”