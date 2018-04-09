Carrie Underwood To Perform Live After Facial Injury, Teases Comeback With Crying Photo

Carrie Underwood is performing this week at the ACM Awards 2018.

Carrie Underwood has been preparing her comeback since suffering a facial injury last year that required between 40 and 50 stitches.

The Academy of Country Music announced that the 35-year-old singer will perform her new single at the 2018 ACM Awards this week on Sunday, according to Billboard.

The “Before He Cheats” singer announced to her 7 million fans that her new single will be released this Wednesday, April 11 at 6 am ET, a few days before her performance.

The country singer teased the single with a crying photo with tears of glitter. Carrie Underwood finally showed her entire face last week for the first time since the accident.

The singer showed a side profile of her face in a black and white photo of herself in the studio, presumably producing her upcoming single.

Underwood then shared a full front picture of her face of a rehearsal for the upcoming performance this weekend.

The stunning singer has won numerous awards at the Academy of Country Music. At the 2006 Academy of Country Music Awards, she won Top New Female Vocalist and Single of the Year, for the hit single “Jesus, Take the Wheel.”

The following year, Underwood won Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. The 35-year-old singer has received two nominations for the upcoming award ceremony where she is set to perform.

Earlier this year, Carrie warned fans that she may look a bit different due to her facial injuries, according to Us Magazine. While she has shared a full frontal of her face, the photo is not up close and it is hard to tell whether her facial injury has healed.

Missed these guys. #bandrehearsals A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 6, 2018 at 8:04am PDT

Underwood released her last album Storyteller in 2015 and supported the critically well-received effort with a tour, performing over 90 shows.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 4, 2018 at 8:01am PDT

Carrie Underwood has not announced the name of her new single and it is unclear whether the crying glitter photo is the single’s cover. Underwood has sold over 65 million albums worldwide and millions of singles.

The 2018 ACM Awards is hosted by 63-year-old singer Reba McEntire and will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony will air live on CBS on Sunday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET.