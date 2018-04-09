‘American Horror Story’ Season 8: Evan Peters Gives A Sneak Peek At His Comedic Character

The longtime 'AHS' star teased a tongue-in-cheek peek at his mysterious new character.

Evan Peters is lightening things up for American Horror Story Season 8. After last season’s grueling succession of cult leader portrayals, the FX veteran will play a much more “comedic” role in the upcoming season of the Ryan Murphy’s anthology series. According to Deadline, during a recent Emmy’s FYC promotional event for American Horror Story, Murphy revealed that Peters will play a hair stylist with a sense of humor for the show’s eighth season.

Murphy reportedly told Peters and the rest of the crowd that he felt it was time to give the actor a break after his multi-role stint on American Horror Story: Cult last year.

“The funny thing is, we shot Cult and it was very taxing on Evan, and around Thanksgiving, I was talking to Evan and he said, ‘You know this show is so hard, it’s so difficult to do’. So your part this year is a comedic part, you are comedic and you play a hairstylist.”

Evan Peters later decided to show off his own sense of humor by providing fans with a tongue-in-cheek sneak peek at his character. Evan Peters took to Instagram to post a photo of himself with retro curlers in his hair and under eye cream smeared on his face. Evan captioned the hilarious shot with the hashtag #ahs.

#ahs A post shared by Evan Peters (@evanpeters) on Apr 7, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT

It has also been announced that TV royalty, Joan Collins, will play Evan Peters’ character’s grandmother on the new season of American Horror Story. Gold Derby reported that when Murphy was asked if Evan Peters’ character will get to style Joan Collin’s hair in the new episodes, the AHS showrunner admitted, “Yes he does.”

Evan Peters has portrayed a wide variety of characters on past seasons of American Horror Story, including a lobster-handed circus freak show performer and The Rubber Man in the first season’s Murder House. On last year’s Cult-themed season of the FX franchise, Evan played fictional cult leader Kai Anderson, as well as real-life newsmakers Charles Manson, David Koresh, Jim Jones, Marshall Applewhite, and Andy Warhol. At the time, Peters told the Hollywood Reporter: “I didn’t realize I was going to be playing so many different characters going into the season. The challenge as an actor of playing all of them was pretty daunting…I’m excited to wrap and go on vacation.”

Evan Peters or Andy Warhol? A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Oct 5, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

Evan Peters’ sneak peek selfie isn’t the first time he has teased his character to fans. Ahead of Cult, Evan posed for a shot in his Andy Warhol garb and he also gave fans a preview of his Charles Manson look.

Evan Peters or Charles Manson? A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Oct 19, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Check out the video below for more on American Horror Story Season 8.

Season 8 of American Horror Story is expected to start filming in mid-June.