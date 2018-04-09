Get To Know Garrett Yrigoyen Of ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Season With Becca Kufrin

'Bachelorette' spoilers hint that contestant Garrett Yrigoyen may be one to watch as Becca Kufrin looks for love this spring - what do fans need to know about him?

Becca Kufrin is looking for love on her own terms as ABC’s the Bachelorette 2018 lead this spring after her stunning split from Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. earlier this year. Gossip king Reality Steve is dishing out spoilers about this journey of Becca’s and he teases that contestant Garrett Yrigoyen is going to be one to watch. What do viewers need to know about this Season 14 suitor of Kufrin’s?

Reality Steve shares that Garrett Yrigoyen is a surgical technology consultant from Reno, Nevada. This Bachelorette contestant is 29-years-old and reportedly played baseball as both a pitcher and an infielder while attending the University of Nevada. Pointstreak details that Yrigoyen initially played at San Joaquin Delta College and was a two-year starter at third base at UNR.

It seems that Yrigoyen is originally from Manteca, California, and is 6-foot-2. He played both baseball and football at Sierra High School in California and played baseball with the Wisconsin Woodchucks, a collegiate summer team in the Northwoods League. The Bachelorette contestant’s profile on the UNR site notes that he was a community health sciences major and his birthdate is February 24.

According to his LinkedIn profile, this Bachelorette contestant ultimately graduated with a bachelor in general studies with a dual minor in health science and communications. Yrigoyen’s parents are David and Barbara, and it appears that the family has farmed for a number of years.

Best night in park city watching a taping of #TheBachelorette – this was the 4th episode and her guy was from Reno! @RealitySteve pic.twitter.com/K7mjWxSoWb — Robyn Meacham (@robzars) March 28, 2018

Garrett is a guy who definitely loves the outdoors. In addition to playing baseball and football, he is said to enjoy swimming, wakeboarding, fishing, shooting, snowboarding, and traveling. Garrett may have been married once before, briefly, and more information on this Bachelorette suitor should become available soon once ABC releases their official profiles.

Early Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Garrett makes a good first impression on Becca, and it may well be that he’ll be a frontrunner throughout Kufrin’s journey to find her true Mr. Right. Could Becca Kufrin’s final rose go to Garrett Yrigoyen this spring on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season? It sounds as if he’ll be one to get fans talking, and people cannot wait to see the sparks fly between these two.