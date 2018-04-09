Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Dated Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has just reveled on Monday that she has a connection to future royal Meghan Markle. US Magazine has reported that the 47-year-old reality star told an Australian radio talk show that she had briefly dated Markle’s ex-husband, television producer Trevor Engelson.

Frankel, a guest on the Kyle and Jacki O Show Monday, dished on her romantic life. She began shared her story of meeting “this guy” named Trevor and calling him a “romantic interest.”

The two had “met in Chicago” and were “supposed to go out. The two texted, and he shared that he was previously married. Trevor revealed that his ex-wife was Suits actress Meghan Markle. This was not a name that Frankel was particularly familiar with, and she didn’t really have much to say.

This all occurred before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “went public” with their relationship in 2016.

Meghan Markle’s became a household name when Princess Diana’s youngest son had written an official statement with the blessing of the palace. He asked the media to leave her alone, and shared his concern that he could not “protect” his new girlfriend. He also asked the press to back off from harassing “nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life.”

When this revelation came out, then the Skinnygirl creator had plenty to say to her pal Engelson.

“Holy s***! Your ex is going to be a princess. Is that crazy?”

Could Bethenny one day become two degrees from Buckingham Palace? She insists that the two are firmly entrenched in the friend zone, as she claims they “bypassed the romantics and went into the business.”

One of the reasons is that Engelson “looks a bit” like her ex, and she confessed that this fact alone “scares me.”

Bethenny did not reveal which “ex” she was referring to. She was previously married to Peter Sussman, from 1996-1997, and Jason Hoppy, from 2010-2016.

Bethenny explains that the two are now working on a television series “about a bunch of businesswoman.”

“There’s something salacious about doing a TV project with Meghan Markle’s ex.”

Engleson, who was married to Meghan Markle between 2011 and 2013, has been quite busy and already has another, highly anticipated television show in the works.

According to Vanity Fair, he is creating a new single camera comedy that has a lot of his own reality in the premise. The show is about a a divorced couple with children, and the twist is that the wife gets remarried–to a British Prince.

.@bethenny says she once went on a date with Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson. https://t.co/9yLj39L9cW pic.twitter.com/DasOzKe4fY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 9, 2018

Trevor Engleson has been in the news quite a bit of late because of Andrew Morton’s upcoming new book on Meghan Markle.

According to The Mirror, the famed Princess Diana biographer claims that friends were totally shocked that the marriage ended. The author claims that Meghan Markle asked for a divorce from Engleson “totally out of the blue.”

Markle allegedly sent her engagement and wedding ring back to Engleson by registered mail. Even years later, Markle’s ex-husband is still angry about how the marriage ended.