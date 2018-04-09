Roman Reigns’ Defeat At ‘WrestleMania’ Doesn’t Mean He’s Done With Brock Lesnar, Per ‘DailyDDT’

Roman Reigns is nothing if not a firebrand for the WWE. Love him or hate him — and, as last night’s WrestleMania proved, a lot of people hate him, which is unfortunate — Reigns brings in viewers.

However, a new report suggests that despite his defeat at the hands of “The Beast,” Brock Lesnar, Reigns isn’t done with the storyline quite yet.

That’s the word from DailyDDT, who suggests that the feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is just getting started. The outlet believes that, rather than Lesnar’s feud with Reigns being a career-defining high, it’s actually considered a “low point” in his career.

In fact, unlike their previous match — which featured Seth Rollins, of all people — which served to entertain the crowd, this rematch led to actual boos and chants of “CM Punk.”

Because of this, it’s been suggested that the WWE creative department will be pursuing the Reigns-Lesnar battle some more so that they can, possibly, save it from the trash heap.

“At the end of the day, it’s hard to believe that Reigns is finished with Lesnar. In fact, I can’t bring myself to believe that this was Reigns’s last shot at the Universal Championship with Brock as the title-holder. Reigns is the guy who is portrayed as having resiliency beyond resiliency. He’s the hero with the resolve to get past everything, including five F5s before succumbing to a sixth while his head was busted open. This isn’t the type of guy who lies down quietly after being beaten into a pulp in the main event of WrestleMania.”

The Empire WILL bring the fight to The Beast tomorrow! So get this shirt today at the WrestleMania SuperStore at Axxess while you still can. @wweshop pic.twitter.com/NgTH5wv835 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 7, 2018

The outlet went on to say that Reigns, for his own part, is someone that wants “revenge” on Lesnar, and that as a notorious face in the organization, this evolution of his character will prove to be interesting, and welcome. (And, of course, if it turns out that there is no evolution for Reigns and his character — if it turns out that he continues to remain on the path he’s on — then it will be nothing if not a disservice to one of the organization’s most popular characters, whether he’s popular for the right or wrong reasons.)

I always got your back @Jarrius…thanks for always having mine!

Congratulations on your #WWEHOF induction my man! pic.twitter.com/oNkjSS4qLk — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 7, 2018

In a follow-up story for Fansided, it was pointed out that Roman Reigns’ match against Brock Lesnar was so poorly received, it actually tanked the ratings toward the end of WrestleMania. This, too, should give WWE corporate some food for thought about the direction of Roman Reigns in the future.