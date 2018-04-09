‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Fans Will Finally Get Their First Glimpse Of Kurt Sutter’s ‘Mayans MC’

Sutter and other members of cast and crew will participate in a panel discussion at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas.

Fans will get their first look at Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC, at the upcoming ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas. Sutter and other members of cast and crew will participate in a panel discussion at the event, where they will also showcase a new clip for the biker drama.

According to Variety, Sutter will be joined by Mayans MC co-creator Elgin James and executive producer Norberto Barba at the festival. The panel will take place on June 8 and will also feature members of the cast, though we don’t know which stars will attend. Sutter is planning on releasing a short clip of Mayans MC before the panel, which will be the first extended look at the drama since FX’s trailer a few months ago.

Mayans MC will pick up after the events in Sons of Anarchy and Jax Teller’s (Charlie Hunnam) death. The story focuses on a young prospect named EZ Reyes (JD Pardo), who is trying to prove himself in a Mayan charter located on the border of California and Mexico.

The series also stars Edward James Olmos, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Richard Cabral, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo and Raoul Trujillo. Emilio Rivera is returning to reprise his role as Mayans MC president, Marcus Alvarez. So far, Rivera is the only confirmed Sons of Anarchy alum who will crossover to the spin-off.

Sutter and his crew are busy finishing the first season of Mayans MC. Despite a busy schedule, Sutter recently teased fans with a new pic from the set. The Sons of Anarchy creator shared a photo of Rivera riding with other members of the Mayans MC and fans couldn’t get enough of it. We still don’t know how involved Rivera will be on the new show, but it’s definitely exciting to see a Sons of Anarchy alum on the set.

FX recently announced that it had ordered a full first season of Mayans MC. The season will be made up of 10 full episodes and is expected to premiere later this year. In speaking about Sutter’s new show, FX’s co-president of programming, Nick Grad, had nothing but good things to say about Sutter’s future on the network.

“Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” Grad explained. “hanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”

Sons of Anarchy remains one of the most popular series in the history of FX. Hopefully, Mayans MC can live up to the expectations. FX has not announced an official premiere date for the first season of Mayans MC, though the spin-off is expected to air sometime in late summer or early fall.