Khloe Kardashian Is Seemingly In Labor, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby girl could be born today.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are about to welcome their baby girl. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her NBA baller boyfriend may be parents as soon as today.

According to an April 9 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is in labor. All signs are pointing to Khloe welcoming her baby daughter today, as a TMZ source claims that the reality star may currently be in labor.

On Monday, Khloe took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with her baby bump in clear view alongside baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

“We are ready whenever you are little mama,” she captioned the snapshot.

Khloe’s doctor is also seemingly in Cleveland ahead of the birth.

Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who also delivered Kylie Jenner’s baby daughter, Stormi, back in February, posted a photo over the weekend revealing she has the “best job in the world” and that she loves her patients so much she travels for them. The photo she posted has the name of the hospital blurred out, but fans believe that she could be in Cleveland, where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson currently live, to deliver the new little bundle of joy.

Although Khloe Kardashian isn’t reportedly due until the third week of April, the reality star and her boyfriend have reasons for wanting their baby girl to be born a bit earlier than that. The NBA playoffs are scheduled to start this weekend, and Thompson’s team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are preparing to try to return to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year. If Khloe’s baby is born now, Tristan won’t have to worry about missing any games during the playoffs or stress about traveling while his baby mama is still pregnant.

This will mark the first child for Khloe Kardashian, who was previously married to Lamar Odom. However, the baby girl will be the second for Tristan Thompson, who shares a son named Prince with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. Khloe has yet to reveal a name for the daughter, but she did confirm to fans via Twitter that she will name the baby something that starts with the letter T.