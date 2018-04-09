‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Says Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Wants To Be On Her Podcast

Kailyn tells fans that her baby daddy wants to appear on 'Coffee Convos.'

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry made a surprising announcement on Monday morning. The mother-of-three revealed that the father of her third son Lux, Chris Lopez, wants to be on her podcast.

According to Kailyn Lowry via Twitter, the Teen Mom 2 star says that her baby daddy said he was going to appear on her Coffee Convos podcast, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley. The podcast has already hosted a number of famous faces such as Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, her co-star Leah Messer, Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, and Teen Mom 3 alum Mackenzie McKee.

However, Chris Lopez appearing on the podcast would likely pique listeners’ interest the most. As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kailyn Lowry has had a very rocky relationship with Lopez. Kail and Chris dated briefly before getting pregnant. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after little Lux was born, Kail and Chris split. Lowry revealed that Lopez had been cheating on her and was going weeks without seeing his son.

The Teen Mom 2 star later went on to reveal that Chris Lopez wasn’t pulling his weight with his daddy duties. The pair has gotten into a number of Twitter feuds. Most recently, Lowry hit back at Lopez after he tweeted that he did love her once upon a time.

Chris said he’s gona be on my podcast… anyone wana hear from my baby daddy? — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) April 9, 2018

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez’s relationship has been full of drama from the start. Apart from the alleged cheating, when Lowry first announced her pregnancy, she refused to reveal the identity of her child’s father. After months of speculation, Kail finally confirmed that Chris was the child’s biological father, starting a media firestorm around Lopez that he seemingly wasn’t ready for.

Since splitting with Chris Lopez, the Teen Mom 2 star has admitted that she still would like to have more children. While Kailyn Lowry already has three sons — Isaac, whose father is Jo Rivera; Lincoln, whose father is Javi Marroquin; and little Lux — she says that if she wanted another baby, she would use a sperm donor in order to alleviate any further baby daddy drama.

Teen Mom 2, featuring Kailyn Lowry, is set to return to MTV with new episodes later this year.