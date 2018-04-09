With ‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Split From Girlfriend, His Relationship History Resurfaces

The contractor half of the "Property Brothers" has a bit of misfortune with his previous relationships.

Two days ago, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott — one-half of the identical twin duo of the Scott Brothers — announced that he and his girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, called it quits after about two years together. With the announcement of their split, the contractor and reality television star put himself back on the market, but his past history of troubled relationships has, unfortunately, also resurfaced with this news.

People Magazine reports that, before Scott became a household name with Property Brothers (and all the HGTV spin-off shows), he was married to Kelsy Ully, whom he married while he and his twin brother, Drew, were still living in Canada. He even moved from his home in Vancouver to Las Vegas to be with her. Unfortunately, the pairing — who married in 2007 — wasn’t meant to be, and Ully and Scott split after two years of marriage.

Scott talked about the split in his co-memoir, It Takes Two, and said that he harbors no ill will towards his ex-wife.

“We were young, and there was a rush going into it. I think that one of the biggest things I learned is that you can have two good people who are just not good for each other. After that, I felt defeated, but I learned a lot.”

Unfortunately, that isn’t the claim that some are making about the elder of the two Property Brothers (who is older than his twin by a few minutes). According to Starcasm, Scott’s ex-girlfriend, Kristin Ratatori, got a bit of press and infamy for herself not too long ago when she went public about their relationship and claimed that Scott wasn’t as squeaky-clean as his image made him out to be.

Ratatori, a topless dancer, disputed the claims that Scott’s divorce from Ully was amicable, and claimed that Ully was “blindsided” by the divorce filing. (This claim by Ratatori was supported by In Touch Weekly, who dug up the court filings in Scott’s divorce, and revealed that their battle raged on for more than four years and was less-than-amicable.)

Moreover, Ratatori claimed that her relationship with Jonathan was also contentious at this time, mainly because she claimed he was “selfish” and made her feel like “arm-candy.” Ratatori also claimed that she was the one who financially supported Jonathan because he claimed that his ex-wife “was taking him for his money.” The end of their relationship, however, came when Jonathan revealed to Ratatori that he was seeing other women — he claimed that he never thought of his relationship with Ratatori as “exclusive,” and Ratatori felt that this was the last straw and broke up with him.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like Jonathan’s split with Jacinta is quite as contentious, as she continues to remain an employee of the Property Brothers, and hopes to remain friends with her now-ex-boyfriend.