‘Roseanne’ Spoilers: Darlene & Becky Share A Special Moment, Wacky Jackie

Here's what to expect during this week's episode of 'Roseanne.'

The Roseanne revival is rolling along, and on Tuesday the series will air its fourth episode. During the show, fans will get a glimpse into Darlene and Becky’s relationship as well as some classic Jackie comedy.

According to ABC‘s website, the fourth installment of the Roseanne revival is titled Eggs Over, Not Easy. In the 30-minute episode there will be a big moment for Becky, who heads to the doctor in hopes of being able to officially become Andrea’s surrogate. In the promotional photos, Becky (Lecy Goranson) is seen at the doctor with Andrea (Sarah Chalke) and her aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf).

According to the synopsis for the episode, the “crucial moment” in Becky’s surrogacy plan will force her and her sister Darlene (Sara Gilbert) to assess each other’s lives. As many Roseanne fans already know, Becky is working as a waitress at a Mexican restaurant and struggling to pay her bills after the death of her husband, Mark.

Meanwhile, Darlene’s life is also not going as planned. She is now a single mother of two children, Harris and Mark, and living back at home with her parents, Dan and Roseanne Conner. Darlene is out of work and struggling to deal with parenting issues while also taking care of her aging parents.

Meanwhile, Jackie will head to an animal rescue organization in hopes of adopting a dog. However, she will be shocked when the organization rejects her application to adopt a puppy. Of course, Roseanne will get involved and she and her sister will be forced to come up with a plan to change the organization’s mind, and get Jackie the dog she so desperately wants. It seems that Jackie’s comedy will be featured heavily in the episode as she’ll be involved with both of the major storylines.

The promotional photos also reveal that the Conner family will show up at Becky’s restaurant, which should offer some comic relief itself. Roseanne currently airs on ABC at 8 p.m. on Tuesday nights. The series is in the middle of its nine-episode Season 10 revival run, but has already been renewed for a Season 11 at the network.