‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Spoilers: Evan Peters Role, Setting For Futuristic Season Confirmed

New details on 'AHS' Season 8 have been revealed.

American Horror Story Season 8 is set to begin filming this June, and fans are hungry for any news, spoilers, or plot details they can get their hands on. Recently, the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, dished some big details on the upcoming batch of episodes.

According to an April 7 report by TVLine, Ryan Murphy has confirmed that American Horror Story Season 8 will be set in the near future. While rumors have been circulating that the season would be set anywhere from five to 20 years in the future, it seems that’s not the case at all. Murphy recently revealed that the new episodes will be set “18 months from today.”

In addition to the major setting details, Ryan Murphy also dished about Evan Peters’ character. As many American Horror Story viewers know, Peters has become a favorite among fans, and his characters are always highly anticipated. In the past he’s portrayed a number of roles for the series, including last season’s cult leader Kai Anderson. The actor also took on the roles of real-life cult leaders, Charles Mason, Jim Jones, and David Koresh during Season 7.

During American Horror Story Season 8, Evan Peters will have a bit of a different role. He’ll reportedly be playing a “comedic hairstylist,” and he’ll also get to work closely with AHS newcomer, Joan Collins, who will portray his character’s grandmother on the FX horror anthology show.

It’s already been confirmed that Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, and Kathy Bates will play the three lead characters during American Horror Story Season 8, but Ryan Murphy also revealed there will be three more leads played by minority actors.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, American Horror Story Season 8 is rumored to be titled Radioactive. Actors Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, and newcomer Eddie Cibrian are all also rumored to be joining Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, and Sarah Paulson for the new season. Murphy also confirmed that he’s in talks with Angelica Huston to join the show.

American Horror Story Season 8 will being filming in June and is set to air on FX sometime this fall, likely towards the end of September.