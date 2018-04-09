Is Kenya Moore Pregnant? ‘RHOA’ Star Confirms She Is Expecting Her First Child But Is Coy About The Details

Kenya Moore revealed in the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion that she is expecting her first child. However, in the awkward exchange, the 47-year-old beauty did not confirm that she is pregnant.

Host Andy Cohen asked Kenya “any word of a baby Twirl?” to which Kenya replied, “she” will not be named twirl because that’s the name of her beloved dog but gave a resounding “yes” to the question.

Porsha asked Kenya if she is pregnant and after briefly hesitating and laughing awkwardly, Moore asks if that was a question. She follows up by saying that she and husband Marc Daly will be welcoming a boy or a girl later this year.

The former model may have already revealed the gender of her baby in an earlier exchange with Cohen when she referred to the baby as “she.” The 47-year-old went on to say that she did not want to divulge any more details so soon in the baby’s development.

The risk of miscarriage significantly drops around 12 weeks into the pregnancy; therefore, Moore is likely waiting for the end of the first trimester.

While it is widely being reported that the RHOA star confirmed she is pregnant, she only revealed that she is expecting a child. It is possible that Kenya and Marc decided to use a surrogate.

Kenya Moore has struggled to get pregnant in the past. TMZ reported last year that the RHOA star went to a world-renowned IVF clinic in Barbados in an effort to get pregnant. The RHOA cameras were not with her on the island and she was joined by her husband Marc Daly, according to the report.

In a tweet responding to a fan, Kenya denies that she is using a surrogate but is not against it in the future.

No surrogate but maybe my next one https://t.co/7ejd2kMrWO — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) April 9, 2018

The 47-year-old said in response that she is carrying the child herself and confirms her plan to have more children. However, some fans are not convinced that she is pregnant.

No one should be shamed about using a surrogate. There are usually health issues involved. I’m so happy for Kenya having a baby! ❤️ — Heidi Lynn (@hboo711) April 9, 2018

Kenya never said she was physically pregnant, she said she would be welcoming a girl or boy and there is reason not to make an announcement until it’s farther along. I’m betting surrogate. — J Lane ???? (@JLane1908) April 9, 2018

Kenya revealed in the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion that she is yet to meet Marc Daly’s parents despite being married for almost a year. The couple eloped after Kenya said yes to her elusive husband’s proposal after a quick romance.

Andy Cohan also confirmed the rumor that Marc Daly does not like how the women are portrayed on RHOA after Kenya denied hearing him say it.