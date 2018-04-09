Scheana Marie Claims She Hasn’t Changed Since ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 1, Reacts To Being ‘Unlikeable’

Scheana Marie is firing back at fans who think she's changed in recent years.

Scheana Marie is facing tons of backlash online from fans who think she’s changed for the worse since they first met her on Vanderpump Rules Season 1.

While many believe Scheana was far more grounded when she first began starring on the Bravo TV reality series, the SUR waitress doesn’t agree and fired back at a woman who suggested that her looks and her social media pages have begun to take over who she truly is.

“If you knew me personally, you’d know that nothing has changed,” Scheana replied.

Throughout the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana has been called out on numerous occasions for living her life through social media instead of enjoying the real moments of her life as they come. She’s also annoyed viewers and her co-stars with her ongoing gushing over her now-ex-boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta.

As fans will recall, Scheana bragged about her former boyfriend’s wealth and physical abilities on numerous episodes of the show before he suddenly ended their relationship in August of last year.

On Twitter days ago, one user claimed Scheana appeared “comatose” during her short-lived romance with Parks-Valletta and poked fun at her for continuously smiling as she praised the actor prior to their breakup. The user then labeled Scheana as “pathetic” and “unlikeable” and compared her to her co-star, Jax Taylor, who has been a villain of the show for the past few seasons.

“You need Jesus in your life,” she told the fan.

Scheana Marie was involved in a relationship with Mike Shay when fans first met her on Vanderpump Rules Season 1 and during Season 3, the couple was seen tying the knot at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California. That said, the relationship didn’t seem to mean much to the reality star during the show’s sixth season as she continued to put down her marriage and Shay himself while praising Robert Parks-Valletta at every turn.

Scheana has even told her fans and followers online that she and Parks-Valletta have been dating on and off for over a decade, despite the fact that she and Shay’s relationship lasted seven years.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including her former boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta, don’t miss tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Bravo TV at 9 p.m.