‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary’s Revenge Baby With Kyle After Devon Tears Up Their Contract

This week on 'Y&R' sees Hilary and Kyle hatching a new scheme to get back at those they hate.

Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s Soap Opera Digest promise that Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) was so close to winning back Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), but then she blew it by running her mouth to Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) about them sleeping together. To make things worse, she blabbed the baby-making news to Simone (Shanica Knowles), further alienating Devon. He loses his patience with Hilary this week, and that sends her straight into the arms of another schemer — Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor).

Devon Crushes Hilary This Week

New Y&R spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that on Monday, April 9, Devon loses his temper with Hilary for her deliberately trying to foul up his new romance with Simone. Devon tells Hilary that she never learns and never changes. Devon regrets signing the papers to be her baby daddy and says if she’s not already pregnant, then they’re done, and he won’t try again. Spoilers from Soap Central promise that Hilary is “stunned” by her ex-husband’s change of heart about creating a child and co-parenting. Lily will be thrilled.

But Hilary isn’t one to give up on a scheme quickly, and she wants a baby at all costs. Last week on The Young and the Restless, spoilers showed that the youngest Abbott male was more than happy to suck face with Hilary at the GCAC to antagonize Devon. So it might be Kyle who Hilary runs to after Devon tells her he’s finished with her. Surely Kyle will be happy to plot with Hilary, but will she try and pass off Kyle’s baby as Devon’s or embark on a revenge pregnancy to burn Devon for ditching her?

Today on #YR, Hilary shocks Lily and Mac gives J.T. a reality check. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Wk5x6BQV5V pic.twitter.com/v79A5KYsp1 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 3, 2018

Devon’s Family Thrilled He Kicked Hilary To The Curb

YR spoilers from this week’s ABC Soaps in Depth indicate that Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) is back in Genoa City later this month after the actor took a short mental health break from filming. When Neil left, Devon and Hilary were divorced and far from reunited, so Neil won’t be pleased to learn that their mutual ex-wife was getting close to his son again. However, Neil will be relieved to learn that Hilary’s behavior blew up in her face and Devon cut her loose once again. Of course, Neil also knows she’ll never stop scheming.

Lily will feel triumphant that Devon finally saw the light about Hilary so now Lily can go back to being the nice sister, not locking anyone in an office to prevent insemination! The problem for Hilary is that since Devon bought The Hilary Hour, she can’t avoid him even though she’ll be salty about him calling off their procreation plans. Lily won’t miss a chance to poke the sore spot and mock Hilary for karma getting her back for all the drama she caused for Lily and Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard). What will Hilary do next?

It’s official: Kyle Abbott is back in Genoa City! Meet the newest addition to the #YR cast, @Michael_Mealor. RT to welcome him to the show! #YR45 pic.twitter.com/dRXY4Jwgbz — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 29, 2018

Kyle Is Ready For Dirty Business

Some new Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Hub feature an interview with Michael Mealor talking about Kyle’s future in Genoa City.

Mealor said, “He’s got a new attitude. He’s maybe got some grudges,” adding that Kyle is hiding some secrets.

One of the secrets already churned up is that Kyle is scheming with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). If Kyle is willing to deal secretly with Victor, plotting with Hilary is a lesser evil. But will Kyle go so far as to make a baby with Hilary?

Y&R spoilers reveal that Kyle plans to dethrone Jack and fire him from Jabot. Given that Hilary has a platform she could use to promote Kyle and make him look good, this situation could be a win-win for both Kyle and Hilary. Kyle was ready to give Hilary an enthusiastic lip lock without her asking twice, so perhaps he’d also be willing to impregnate her, so long as he knew it would benefit him. Kyle wants to knock his dad out of the CEO chair and get payback on some grudges he’s holding.

Will Hilary turn to Kyle for a revenge baby once Devon shuts her down for good? Catch up now on Y&R scoop on JT’s death and the ladies that bury the body, how Kyle corners Dina to get her secret about Jack out of her, and why Kyle will be outraged when Billy uses the blood Abbott clause to take over Jabot. Watch CBS weekdays for new YR episodes, and check back often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.