Kylie Jenner Trying To Get Pregnant Again, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Is Kylie Jenner ready to become a mother again so soon?

Kylie Jenner loves being a mom to baby Stormi so much that she reportedly wants to have another baby, and soon. Rumors are flying that Kylie is already trying to get pregnant again with boyfriend Travis Scott.

According to an April 9 report by Radar Online, Kylie Jenner is planning for her second child just a couple of months after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be loving life as a mom and co-parenting with Travis Scott so much that she wants to have another child in the very near future.

Sources reveal that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are in a “better place” and have been spending a lot of “romantic evenings” together. The insider also reveals that Kylie and Travis’ intimate relationship is “amazing” now that they have the “common bond of being parents.”

The source goes on to state that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t taking any precautions. “Given how fertile she is it wouldn’t surprise anyone if she gets pregnant again soon.” Meanwhile, the insider also dishes that Jenner has always been set on having a big family, like the one she was born into. As many fans know, Kylie has four Kardashian half-siblings, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Rob, as well as four Jenner half-siblings, Burt, Casey, Brandon, and Brody. She also has one full-sibling in sister Kendall Jenner.

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott welcomed baby Stormi on Feb. 1 and had to endure some drama after the birth of the little girl. Insiders claim that Travis wasn’t pulling his weight when it came to his daddy duties and the couple hit a rough patch. However, the rapper has seemingly had a change of heart and has been a hands-on dad in recent weeks.

Insiders claim that Kylie Jenner is so over the moon about motherhood and her relationship with Travis Scott that she’s even mentioned eloping or getting married in a low key ceremony while the couple is still living in a blissful state of parenthood. Meanwhile, Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian is set to welcome her first child, a baby girl, with Tristan Thompson any day now.