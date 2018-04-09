Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian Credit Bikini Bodies To Keto Diets And ACV Supplement For Weight Loss

Ketogenic diets for weight loss involve eating 75 to 90 percent of daily calories from fat, 6 to 20 percent from protein, and 2 to 5 percent of calories from carbohydrates.

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are among the celebrities proudly showing off their bikini bodies. Megan, 31, and Kourtney, 38, have three children each, and these celebrity moms share something in common beyond their flocks of kids. Both Fox and Kardashian are crediting the popular ketogenic (keto) diet and a trendy supplement for helping them sculpt their best bodies and achieve their weight loss.

While the keto diet has been popular for celebrity weight loss for some time, with Megan Fox and Vanessa Hudgens among the early fans of going ketogenic, Kourtney Kardashian recently hopped on the keto bandwagon, reported Well & Good.

Kourtney Kardashian Details Her Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) Supplement For Weight Loss

Kourtney shared that to stay on the high-fat, low-carb diet, she cooked up vegetable versions of her favorite high-carb foods, such as rice made from cauliflower or broccoli. Kardashian also enjoyed sipping smoothies made with avocado. But Kardashian had one key tip to boost weight loss and reduce her longings for forbidden sweets: Apple cider vinegar (ACV) supplements.

To get the most health benefits from apple cider vinegar, Kourtney waits for 20 minutes after she’s hopped out of bed. Kardashian then sips water combined with a tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar.

In addition to taking the ACV supplement in the morning, Kourtney gulps down another tablespoon of vinegar prior to her dinner. In addition to helping with weight loss, apple cider vinegar can ease tummy trouble and even improve sleep, according to the publication.

Megan Fox Credits Apple Cider Vinegar For Her Bikini Body

Just like Kourtney, Megan Fox is among the celebrities touting ACV supplements for weight loss and health, reported Elite. In addition to weight loss, Fox credits apple cider vinegar for easing her PMS symptoms.

“[Apple cider vinegar] just cleanses out your system entirely… For women who retain water weight from your menstrual cycle and all that, it gets rid of it really fast.”

When Megan overdoes it with sugar, she also turns to ACV supplements to help her detox her body. Fox and Kardashian aren’t the only ones who are apple cider vinegar believers.

Katy Perry has revealed that she has taken apple cider vinegar since she was a child. Perry revealed that her mother instructed her to drink “strange green juices and apple cider vinegar” to make sure that “whatever was put into my body was good for my body.” However, although Katy is “glad” to have followed a healthy diet since childhood, she joked that the concoctions were “disgusting.”

Celebrities Popularize Keto Diets For Weight Loss: How To Go Ketogenic

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are in star-studded company when it comes to crediting ketogenic diets for their weight loss. Kim Kardashian achieved a 75-pound weight loss with a keto diet, as the Inquisitr reported. In addition to Fox and the Kardashian sisters, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Berry, and Beyonce have turned ketogenic diets into a hot celebrity weight-loss trend.

The keto diet, which Kourtney started in 2017, provided a “really positive experience” for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, reported People.

Registered dietitian Cynthia Sass explained that the goal of a ketogenic diet is ketosis. In that state, the body turns to fat for fuel rather than carbohydrates. Achieving ketosis requires following a diet that is very high in fat, with moderate amounts of protein and minimal servings of carbohydrates.

“[To achieve ketosis,] 75% to 90% of daily calories will come from fat, 6% to 20% come from protein, and 2% to 5% come from carbohydrates.”

Sass estimated that it takes a few days to get the desired weight loss. But after following three to four days on a keto diet, the “back-up stores of carbohydrates, called glycogen,” are used up. When that occurs, ketosis begins, resulting in “weight loss and the appearance of a leaner physique,” said the registered dietitian.

Kourtney revealed that her version of a keto diet involves eliminating grains and beans. She ate protein and fresh vegetables. For healthy fats, Kardashian turned to avocados and homemade salad dressing.