‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For The Week Of April 16: Abigail Is Busted, Chad Gets The Shock Of His Life

Abigail's life will turn upside down, Marlena fights to get free, and Paul investigates Leo.

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of April 16 are revealing that some major drama will go down in Salem, and that Abigail’s shocking secret will finally come out.

According to Soaps, Monday, April 16 will kick off a shocking week on Days of our Lives. As Stefan and Gabby plot to keep Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) prisoner, Marlena will issue Stefan a big warning, and tell him he’s making a mistake. Marlena will likely threaten to have the book thrown at Stefan if he continues to hold her hostage and enable Abigail’s mental illness.

On Tuesday, Days of our Lives viewers will watch Chloe Lane and Kate Roberts get into a tense confrontation. As viewers already know, Kate’s son, Lucas Horton, is clean and sober and is now pursuing a relationship with his ex-wife, Chloe. However, Kate, who can’t seem to stay out of her children’s lives, will let Chloe know exactly what she thinks about her blossoming romance with Lucas.

On Wednesday April 18, Days of our Lives fans will see Paul Narita (Christopher Shawn) question Sonny’s new beau, Leo, about his ties to Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel). Paul will get suspicious of Leo, and will begin to dig deeper into the man who has been romancing Sonny. Sadly, he may not like what he finds if the investigation turns up the truth about Leo and Vivian’s scheme. In addition, Ciara’s former boyfriend, Wyatt, returns to her life.

On Thursday, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will open up to JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) about the situation with her baby. The pregnancy has been deemed high risk, and Lani has been under a lot of stress since revealing that JJ is not the father of the child, and that she had a one night stand with Eli Grant. Perhaps JJ and Lani will work things out and stay together despite the betrayal.

Friday will bring huge drama to Days of our Lives. Kate will be stunned when she realizes that Abigail (Marci Miller) is the mystery woman that everyone has been looking for. In addition, Chad will “get the shock of his life,” which means he could see Abby and Stefan in a romantic situation, or he may finally find out that she has a split personality disorder.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.