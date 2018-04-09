Catherine Zeta-Jones Wears Cleavage-Baring Dress Alongside Lookalike Daughter At Fashion Event

Catherine Zeta-Jones stunned in a daring dress on Sunday at a Dolce & Gabbana fashion event. The 48-year-old actress was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter Carys Zeta Douglas at the Alta Moda fashion show in New York, reports The Daily Mail.

The Italian fashion brand was revealing their haute couture Spring/Summer 2018 collection with supermodels Naomi Campbell, Joan Smalls, and Karlie Kross walking the runway. The mother and daughter look strikingly similar in appearance with long brunette hair and similar facial features.

Catherine Zeta-Jones wore a partially see-through and cleavage-baring dress in the all-black assemble. The $2,600 classic black lace dress from Dolce & Gabbana’s SS18 collection showed off the actresses’ youthful figure.

Carys Zeta Douglas wore an elegant off-the-shoulder floral top and high-waisted trousers. The lookalike mother and daughter duo opted for the same black heels.

The Welsh actress shared a video of her and her daughter arriving at the event with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. The video shows the duo walking up a flight of stairs at the Metropolitan Opera House in the Lincoln Centre.

Zeta-Jones attended the glamorous event without husband Michael Douglas. The 48-year-old recently appeared as a guest judge in Project Runways All-Stars finale and frequently shares selfies with her Instagram fans.

Other stars at the event include Steve Harvey alongside his wife Marjorie, Dakota Fanny, and Diane Kruger.

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends event in New York with lookalike teenage daughter https://t.co/rbNhZrznQg pic.twitter.com/RS6UCHg8zf — Evening Standard (@standardnews) April 9, 2018

Catherine has been married to Michael Douglas for 18 years and they share two children: Dylan Michael and Carys Zeta. Douglas, who is 25 years her senior, met the stunning actress at a film festival.

The couple temporarily separated in 2013 but reconciled the following year. The actress won an Academy Award for her performance in 2002 movie Chicago.

Zeta-Jones recently starred at Griselda Blanco in the television movie Cocaine Godmother. In a physical transformation for the role, the actress had to gain weight to appear like the Colombian drug lord.

Michael Douglas addressed rumors that he acted inappropriately toward a female employee three decades ago, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Zeta-Jones supported her husband stating that they are both supporters of the Me-Too movement.

The couple live in New York and are often seen together on red carpet events or with their family.