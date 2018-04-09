‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Randall Emmett Brags About What They ‘Can Afford’ On Instagram

Randall Emmett wants his girlfriend to know that she can live large while on vacation.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett traveled to the Bahamas for spring break with his kids and during their trip, they posted several images and videos of one another on their Instagram pages.

As they took in the amazing sights of the island with Emmett’s daughters, London and Rylee, Kent and Emmett also enjoyed some time out with one another at a casino and as the Vanderpump Rules star took a shot at the penny slots, Emmett reminded her that they can afford much more.

“She loves the penny slots. Baby we can afford the nickel slots!!!” he wrote in the caption of a photo of Kent sitting at the machine.

Emmett also shared a photo of Kent sitting in front of him during a dinner date. Although Emmett’s face wasn’t seen in the photo with Kent, his girlfriend was seen with her hands over his as she enjoyed a martini.

Kent and Emmett have been dating one another for over two years and when it comes to their future, they seem to be headed towards marriage and kids. While Kent isn’t yet engaged, she has been wearing a band on her engagement finger for the majority of her time with Emmett and continues to spend time as a family with the movie producer and his children.

A post shared by Randall Emmett (@randallemmettfilms) on Apr 6, 2018 at 10:33pm PDT

Although Lala Kent has not shared any images of Randall Emmett’s kids on her social media pages, she did share an Instagram story on Sunday, April 8, which seemed to include his oldest daughter. In the clip, the child was seen putting lipgloss on Kent as her face remained unseen.

Throughout the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Emmett has been a hot topic with Kent’s co-stars. That said, Emmett hasn’t made any appearances on the show and doesn’t seem to have any plans to do so in the near future. He will, however, be making his Bravo debut sometime later this year when he appears on Jeff Lewis’ home renovation show with Jenni Pulos, Flipping Out.

To see more of Lala Kent, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules season six on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.