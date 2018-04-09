Elizabeth Hurley Trades Bikini For Strapless Red Swimsuit And See-Through Caftan In Latest Revealing Photos

Elizabeth Hurley wore a one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline during a trip to Tagomago Island.

Elizabeth Hurley rocked a Baywatch red swimsuit while taking in the gorgeous view from the beach on Tagomago Island. The private island is located near the popular tourist destination of Ibiza, and it was the idyllic setting of Hurley’s latest beachwear photo shoot. The 52-year-old actress is known for flaunting her fit figure in skimpy string bikinis, but two of her recent photos prove that she can also make one-pieces and swimsuit cover-ups look just as incredible.

On Monday, Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to promote a few pieces from her swimsuit line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She traded her usual bikini for a strapless red one-piece that featured a plunging neckline and a horseshoe-shaped bit of gold hardware at the bust. The eye-catching detail wasn’t just a shiny decoration; it was clearly there to help keep her cleavage from spilling out of the low-cut swimsuit. Hurley’s Chinese Red One-Piece is priced at $154 on her beachwear website.

“Greetings from glorious Tagomago Island @tagomagoisland @elizabethhurleybeach #ChineseRedOnePiece #ChineseRedShirt #ibiza,” Hurley captioned her Instagram photo.

The Austin Powers actress was a little more covered up than usual, wearing an unbuttoned red shirt over her swimsuit. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s going to let her critics shame her into showing off less of her body.

Elizabeth Hurley recently experienced an internet backlash after wearing a revealing dress with an extremely low-cut top to her son Damian’s 16th birthday party. In a piece published by Fabulous Magazine, British TV personality Lizzie Cundy deemed Hurley’s dress “embarrassing.” She also accused the Royals actress of “taking the attention away” from her son on a day that was supposed to be all about him. However, as reported by the Daily Express, Hurley is now being heaped with praise for posing in a swimsuit with a similarly revealing neckline. Her Instagram followers can’t stop gushing about how “gorgeously sexy” she looks in the red one-piece.

The actress continued to defy her critics by finding a way to make a swimsuit cover-up NSFW. In an image that was recently shared on the Elizabeth Hurley Beach Instagram page, she’s wearing a breezy white caftan. The cover-up is see-through, and it looks like she’s not wearing anything underneath it.

During an interview with Extra, Hurley revealed that she has a very good reason for wanting to show skin whenever she gets the chance.

“I live in the rainiest country in the world,” said the British star. “So if I ever get a glimpse of the sun it’s an excuse for me to put on a bikini.”