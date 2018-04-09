Chris Pratt And Pom Klementieff’s Reunion Photo Sparks Dating Rumors

A lot of fans don't believe Chris Pratt just run into Pom Klementieff in Brazil.

Now that Chris Pratt has filed for divorce from Anna Faris, it looks like the 38-year-old actor is free to date any woman he likes. In fact, there are now swirling rumors the Jurassic World star is dating his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 co-star Pom Klementieff, thanks to the Instagram reunion photo he shared. The Parks and Recreation actor was in São Paulo, Brazil, to attend the Avengers: Infinity War’s fan event at Auditorio do Ibirapuera on Wednesday, April 4.

Chris Pratt posted his reunion photo with Pom Klementieff on his Instagram account on Thursday, April 5. In the caption, the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star revealed he just coincidentally met the 31-year-old actress, who also happened to be in Brazil. “Look who I ran into in Sau Paulo [sic]! [Pow Klementieff] #mantis family reunion,” he said. He also used the hashtags #guerrainfinita and #Avengers.

The two were sitting close to each other, while they seemed to be inside a restaurant. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 stars also happened to wear almost identical polo shirts. Chris Pratt donned a light-colored checkered polo shirt, while Pom Klementieff was sporting a dark-colored stripe polo shirt. They were both looking straight to the camera.

According to Pop Culture, fans quickly went crazy upon seeing the two’s snap. In fact, some assumed they were dating and believed Chris Pratt was subtly introducing a new romance. “Gets divorced, runs into Mantis in Brazil coincidentally,” one fan said. Another one teased it might be weird to “run into” his beautiful co-star, Pom Klementieff. “#conspiracy she’s his new girl,” one more follower supposed.

On the other hand, the Sleepless Night actress shared the same image on the same day. She simply captioned it with three smiling emojis. Of course, Pom Klementieff’s followers also gave their reactions to her sweet reunion photo with Chris Pratt. “You are both so cute,” one fan said.

Clearly, fans are hoping something more is happening between the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 stars. Although it is not yet clear if Pom Klementieff also graced the Avengers: Infinity War event, as she also joins the movie as Mantis, Chris Pratt has been in Brazil all week to promote the much-awaited film and kick off the press tour, Just Jared reported.

This, too, is the first time Chris Pratt shared a snap with a woman on his Instagram page after he filed for divorce from Anna Farris. However, he was earlier linked to Olivia Munn, although she already denied the rumors on her social media page in January.

Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters on April 27.