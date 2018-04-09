Heidi Klum Goes Topless And Gets Intimate With Younger Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz On Vacation In Mexico

Heidi Klum is not shy about her body and gets frisky with her boyfriend, who is 16 years her junior, on holiday.

Supermodel Heidi Klum spent time with her younger boyfriend and went topless as the couple enjoy their vacation. The former Victoria Secret Angel arrived in Mexico with her 28-year-old rockstar boyfriend Tom Kaulitz on Sunday, according to Just Jared.

The 44-year-old mother of four showed off her youthful physique as she got intimate with Kaulitz on vacation. Klum is currently a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and is taking some time off work.

The couple was spotted poolside enjoying a drink. The model and reality TV star wore black underwear and opted to go without a bra.

TheDaily Mail, published photos of the couple kissing and laying on top of each other as they enjoyed the sunny weather in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Heidi Klum has maintained her supermodel physique despite giving birth to four children. In an interview with W magazine, Klum talked about embracing her age and going topless. Klum told the publication that she grew up seeing her mother go topless when sunbathing and thus does the same.

The model describes herself as a “free-spirited person” and is not shy about showing off her incredible body.

Klum reveals that she managed to maintain her body over two decades of modeling by avoiding fattening foods such as bread and pasta.

Heidi Klum Goes Topless for her First Maxim Cover at 44 https://t.co/vvUiguBKVI — People (@people) March 30, 2018

In addition to exercising, the model told the publication that she eats a lot of yogurt, fruits, eggs, and vegetables.

Apart from modeling, the 44-year-old beauty is the host and executive producer of Project Runway, judge and executive producer of Germany’s Next Top Model, and a judge on America’s Got Talent.

Heidi Klum designs her Intimates lingerie and swimwear line and is launching a full fashion line. Klum is estimated to be worth about $50 to $70 million while bringing in about $20 million annually due to her endorsements, TV projects, and fashion brands.

Klum divorced British singer Seal after nine years of marriage. They separated two years prior to their divorce and she was in a relationship with her bodyguard Martin Kristen for about two years.

The model has been dating Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz since last month when they were spotted kissing.