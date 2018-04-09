Overwatch League Player, Jonathan ‘DreamKazper’ Sanchez, Suspended For Sexual Misconduct Allegations With Teen

DreamKazper of the Boston Uprising team has been accused of sexual offense after 14-year-old opens up about the abuse.

Overwatch League player, Jonathan Sanchez, also known as DreamKazper of the Boston Uprising team, has been suspended for an indefinite time after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

According to Kotaku, 21-year-old Sanchez allegedly pursued a romantic relationship with a girl believed to be just 14 years old. It was said that a possible sexual relationship also existed between the teen fan and the star Overwatch player, so he is now facing a sexual abuse case involving a minor.

On April 8, a series of screenshots were posted on social media and they were supposedly snippets of private conversations between Sanchez and the underage fan. The chat contains inappropriate messages that made the 14-year-old girl very uncomfortable so she decided to tell her story.

Now, in response to the allegations that first circulated on Twitter, the Overwatch League group immediately took Sanchez out of the eSports loop. Via its own Twitter account, the Overwatch League aired their stand regarding the accusations hurled against one of the league’s players, and the officials stated that they are now investigating the incident.

“Earlier today the Overwatch League was made aware of the allegations against Jonathan ‘DreamKazper’ Sanchez,” the group tweeted. “He is suspended indefinitely while the league investigates this matter.”

Additionally, Boston Uprising, Sanchez’ Overwatch team, also confirmed that they are aware of their teammate’s case but said that they have nothing to say and will not be commenting on the incident. Then again, the team assured that they take all allegations of this nature very seriously.

Prior to his suspension, a statement from the young fan has emerged on Twitter and it details how she and Sanchez got acquainted and later got into a possibly sexual relationship. In one part of her account, the girl claimed that DreamKazper coerced her into sending him explicit photos of herself while he also sent her shirtless images of himself.

She added that they also use FaceTime for lewd video conversations and images. The girl also seemed to suggest that at some point, they were completely naked during FaceTime sessions.

Many believed the girl for her claims so people condemned the Overwatch player for taking advantage of her. The case is still under investigation so Jonathan Sanchez has not been charged with anything yet.

Meanwhile, the Overwatch player chose to remain silent by not commenting on the issue that soiled his name in the gaming world.