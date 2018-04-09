Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Believe The Future Will Be Better After Their Break-up, Reports ‘ET’

An unknown source told 'Entertainment Tonight' that both Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are relieved that they have finally announced their split.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan both announced on April 2 that they have “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” which came as a shock to most of their fans. However, their close pals reportedly saw their break-up coming as the former couple struggled a lot for some time in an attempt to save their marriage. The Supergirl actress was recently spotted sans her wedding ring less than a week after their separation announcement. While their fans are devastated, the Step Up couple now believes that their future will be better following their split announcement.

An unknown source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are “both relieved” that they have finally made their breakup public. According to the insider, the former couple has had difficulties hiding their derailed marriage for quite some time. However, now that they have finally announced it, they both feel that the “future will be better.”

On the plus side, the source added that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have the best interest of their child Everly, four, who is their first priority despite their broken family. It is alleged that although the breakup has been challenging them, their decision is indeed for the best.

“Hiding the fact [that] their marriage has been over for some time was devastating to Jenna and also hard for Channing. At this point they both feel the future will be better. And while their marriage couldn’t last, their daughter is their first priority.”

The unnamed source also told ET that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were “very much in love,” but failed to find a way to patch things up. The insider added that as a Hollywood couple, the pressure is too much for them. However, they did try to work on their differences because they know that everything is worth it.

Jenna Dewan previously told Health Magazine that her marriage to Channing Tatum isn’t something that others expect to be perfect. She said that there were days that they hated each other, but they always found a way to fix their issues.

While the couple only announced their split recently, People suggested that they have both showed signs of a troubled marriage months before announcing their breakup. They attended some events without each other. Jenna Dewan attended the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March 2018 without the Magic Mike actor. She was also spotted at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Los Angeles with her daughter without Channing Tatum.