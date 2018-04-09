‘Rick and Morty’ And ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ Crossover Is Happening

The fan-favorite animated series’ much-loved duo will be once again seen in another epic adventure.

Rick and Morty is going to crossover the classic tabletop role-playing game, Dungeons and Dragons. The fan-favorite animated series’ much-loved duo will be once again seen in another epic adventure in a new comic miniseries. IDW Publishing and Oni Press will be working together to unveil the epic crossover as announced at the recent 2018 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

The Smith family’s coming to the world of Dungeons and Dragons will be titled Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons. Here, as D&D becomes a much-talked-about game at Morty’s school, he will be asking his grandfather to help him understand the mechanics of playing the game. However, knowing Rick, things will go incredibly wrong when he is about to teach his grandson how to play it.

From here, they will be all surprised that the rest of the family ends up in the world of D&D and ready to take off a new adventure. According to IGN, the Rick and Morty and Dungeons and Dragons crossover will remind fans of Community’s D&D-themed episodes. This is because the Adult Swim’s animated show’s co-creator, Dan Harmon, created that series.

Meanwhile, the crossover miniseries will be co-written by the fantasy novelist Patrick Rothfuss, who is best known for his work The Kingkiller Chronicle series. He will be working with the D&D comic veteran Jim Zub, while the comic book will be drawn by Troy Little, who is behind the success of the graphic novel Chiaroscuro.

According to Comic Book, Zub is the best fit to write the upcoming Rick and Morty and Dungeons and Dragons crossover. The famous comic book creator has an impressive list of works that include D&D comics’ Baldur’s Gate series. He also wrote a number of fantasy comic books like Dynamic Comics’ Pathfinder and Image Comics’ Skullkickers.

In a press release, Rothfuss revealed he personally loves Rick and Morty and he even played Dungeons and Dragons since he was in grade school. So, when asked if he wanted to write a story about the series’ crossover, he didn’t hesitate to do so. “That’s some serious you-got-chocolate-in-my-peanut butter s*** right there,” he said.

On the other hand, Zub described doing the Rick and Morty and Dungeons and Dragons crossover like opening a Pandora’s Box full of crazy materials added to the legendary tabletop role-playing game. “I wish I could say we’ll take good care of it,” he said. However, knowing how the grandfather-and-grandson duo works, things will absolutely go insane.

The upcoming Rick and Morty and Dungeons and Dragons crossover mini comic book series will feature a variety of covers, character sheets, and a whole lot more. It is set to be released in August 2018.