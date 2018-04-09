Jenna Dewan Steps Out Sans Wedding Ring During Shopping Day After Split From Channing Tatum, Reports ‘ET’

Jenna Dewan was spotted during a shopping day in Los Angeles without her wedding ring.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum were once a great couple until they broke the news on April 2 that they were leading separate lives after almost nine years of marriage. In the joint statement that they released to People, which they also posted on their Instagram accounts, they said that they have “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.” Now that they have officially announced their separation, the Supergirl actress was recently spotted out and about in Los Angeles without her wedding ring.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Jenna Dewan was shopping in Chinatown in Los Angeles on April 7 and many people noticed that her wedding ring was missing. She was sporting a mid-length denim spaghetti strap dress paired with strappy heels and dark aviator sunglasses. The 37-year-old mom was seen buying some souvenirs from the shops, but her missing wedding ring caught the attention of some eagle-eyed fans.

A few hours before Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum dropped the separation announcement, the Witches of East End actress was still seen with her wedding ring on her way to her yoga class. During the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11, she was also photographed wearing both her wedding and engagement rings. Although they have not been spotted together for a few months, the former couple was seen with their daughter Everly and the Magic Mike star, 37, even posted a photo of them on his Instagram account.

Jenna Dewan had previously opened up to Health Magazine that her marriage to Channing Tatum isn’t perfect. There were days that they don’t really like each other, but there are things that are great fits, especially if both would grow together.

An unknown source told Entertainment Tonight that both Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum tried their best to save their marriage. According to the insider, the 21 Jump Street actor has stopped getting projects for over a year in an attempt to spend more time with his wife and their daughter. However, some good things don’t last forever.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum met on the set of their 2005 film Step Up. They got married in July 2009 in Malibu, California and share one kid together: Everly, four.