Ronda Rousey Subdues McMahon In Impressive WWE Debut

The former UFC champion's WWE debut has received mostly positive reviews, shaming doubters.

Ronda Rousey teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a mixed tag match at Wrestlemania 34 on Sunday and boy did she prove doubters wrong. Prior to her official debut at the WWE, there have been so many reactions to her ability to adapt. The former UFC champion’s athletism has never been in doubt but the WWE is on another level of intensity, Jonathan Coachman said via WrestilingInc. According to The Sportster, even a number of the female superstars aren’t thrilled about the former UFC fighter stealing much of the spotlight. The Sportster said a handful of WWE stars like Nia Jax and Nikki Bella expressed their discontent on Twitter.

The Sportster explained the reason for the discontent with Rousey joining the WWE was because she was given “a main event” without working as hard as they did. Many of the WWE superstars have worked their whole life to be reckoned with but Rousey is getting all the attention instantly. However, Coachman believes that the female stars should try to “work closely with Rousey and learn from her rather than be sour about it.” The former MMA star proved on Sunday why all the attention she was getting is not misplaced.

MMA Mania calls her debut in her first full match at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans an “amazing success.” The report described her performance as impressive from a relative newcomer to pro wrestling. Rousey reportedly looked great in the ring and carried her weight amongst the more experience legends, Angle and Triple H. There were moments in the fight were the former UFC champion wasn’t convincing, according to MMA Mania but her overall performance was impressive.

MMA Mania concluded that there is no doubt the former UFC women’s champion will excel in the WWE after watching her at Wrestlemania 34. Even Bleacher Report said, “everything she did was believable and crisp.” Rousey won the match after she locked up an armbar on McMahon. After resisting and escaping the armbar a couple of times, McMahon was eventually overpowered and subdued forcing a tap. Bleacher Report believes the armbar should be Rousey’s signature move and McMahon shouldn’t have been able to escape the armbar as much as she did. The former MMA fighter has been praised for her impressive performance on her pro wrestling debut.