Stormy Daniels Hires A Sketch Artist To Help Find The Man Who Threatened Her In 2011, Reports ‘The Blast’

'The Blast' reports that Stormy Daniels is trying to find the man who threatened her in Las Vegas.

Stormy Daniels born Stephanie Clifford has been making headlines since she came out to tell her story about her alleged affair with the U.S. President Donald Trump in 2006. Many were shocked by the news, but most of the POTUS supporters questioned the adult film star’s reputation. However, coming out with this kind of news is not something that would benefit her all the time as she had been allegedly threatened in 2011 by an unidentified man. What’s more threatening was that she was with her daughter at the time. Now, her lawyer Michael Avenatti has found a sketch artist to help find the thug.

The Blast reports that Stormy Daniels is now working with a sketch artist to identify the man who threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot almost seven years ago. The outlet’s unknown source said that Michael Avenatti will get the sketch out and will offer a reward for any leads on the man. The adult film entertainer’s lawyer tweeted last week that they were about to drop a major announcement about the search of the man.

Stormy Daniels recently appeared on 60 Minutes where she claimed that a man came up to her in 2011 in Las Vegas while she was about to attend an exercise class and demanded to “leave Trump alone.”

“A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story. And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

She went on to claim that the man also looked at her young daughter saying that she’s a “beautiful little girl” and “it’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.” According to Stormy Daniels, she was extremely scared and feared she was going to drop her daughter during the incident. The adult film star claimed that she was offered hush money in an attempt to silence her about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

Donald Trump and his legal team have denied these allegations, but In Touch Weekly still has the full transcript of the 2011 interview with Stormy Daniels, detailing her affair and her first meeting with the POTUS. In the interview, the adult entertainer said that she first thought she was only having dinner with the real estate mogul, but she was asked to come up to his hotel room instead.