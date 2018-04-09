Four-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Filthy Backyard Pool While Father ‘Smokes Meth’ Inside Their ‘House Of Horror’

The helpless boy was left unattended in their backyard and fell into the dirty pool, 'WDSU' reported.

A four-year-old boy from New Orleans had an untimely death in what authorities described as the “worst case” of child neglect.

The victim, identified as Timothy Brooks, was found lifeless in a filthy backyard swimming pool after paramedics were called to a home in Slidell just before 6:00 p.m. on March 5, WDSU reported.

According to the outlet, witnesses were alarmed when they saw the toddler wandering alone in the backyard. Apparently, he was left unattended near the filthy swimming pool by his own father, Zachary Brooks.

Authorities revealed that the 24-year-old suspect was using illegal drugs with his friends inside their house when Timothy fell into the dirty pool and drowned.

Multiple witnesses claimed that Zachary was a “quiet” type of person but has people coming in and out of their house on a daily basis.

In a statement released by Police Chief Randy Fandal, he pointed out some obvious factors that contributed to the child’s gruesome death.

“There is no question in my mind that the drug use, the deplorable conditions of the house, and the way Timothy was being cared for, contributed to his death.”

After noting several “disturbing findings” at the scene, investigators conducted a search warrant on the home, which they later described as a “house of horror.”

Apparently, the house was in deplorable condition, which was definitely not suitable for someone as young as Timothy.

Aside from large amounts of drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs throughout the property, authorities discovered that the house has no running water. The Brooks’ home was also littered with piles of trash and decaying food, Fox News reported.

Meanwhile, the swimming pool where Timothy drowned was reportedly full of filthy green water and “all kinds of trash.” It was also noted that it has no safety fence, making it completely hazardous for a child.

Detective Daniel Seuzeneau revealed that Zachary was the primary caregiver of the victim, adding that the child’s mother is currently being held on drug-related charges. It remains unclear if the suspect already has an attorney to speak for him.

Zachary was charged with negligent homicide and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. He was being held at the St. Tammany Parish Jail and was being held on $200,000 bond.

A GoFundMe page was launched shortly after the incident to help raise money for Timothy’s funeral. The campaign has raised more than $1,000.