Joy Behar’s Viral Tweet Wishing President Donald Trump’s Death In Trump Tower Fire Is FAKE News

Truth behind viral tweet, "Fire at Trump Tower, one dead -- Hopefully it's Trump!" revealed by 'Gossip Cop.'

The View show host Joy Behar usually does not 100 percent agree with President Donald Trump on certain issues but the 75-year-old Behar did not tweet that wished the death of the president in the Trump Tower fire. A representative of The View told to the Gossip Cop that Joy Behar never tweeted anything like this and the alleged tweet was entirely “fabricated.”

After the fire broke out, New York Times revealed that a 67-year-old man died after being injured in a fire at Trump Tower. The man, Todd Brassner, was reportedly in the apartment on the 50th floor at the time of the fire and was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. During the rescue operation, four firefighters were also hurt but all are expected to survive.

Not long after the news of the fire at Trump Tower broke out, a message went viral on Twitter that asked the readers about their opinion on Joy Behar’s alleged horrible tweet about the fire at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan on Saturday. The message was accompanied by a screenshot of Behar’s alleged tweet that read, “Fire at Trump Tower, one dead — Hopefully it’s Trump!”

Despite the claims, Joy Behar’s Twitter account has not been active since her last March 22 tweet. The tweet was a clip from the show in which she was seen talking about the mating habits of animals.

First responders assess the scene of a fire at Trump Tower on April 7, 2018, in New York City. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images

After the fake tweet went viral, an official statement was released from The View on their Twitter handle that read the following:

An image of what appears to be a tweet from @JoyVBehar commenting about the president has been circulating on social media. The tweet did not come from Joy and was completely fabricated. — The View (@TheView) April 8, 2018

That being said, there were a number of people on Twitter who believed the fake/fabricated tweet and suspected that Joy Behar had actually posted something that horrible.

Twitter needs to suspend @JoyVBehar for tweeting yesterday bout trump tower. Someone died an she makes jokes! Let’s get this trending!! RT boycott Joy Behar — WhiteRabbit (@ra78983472) April 8, 2018

Dear @Twitter, Why do you let people like this tweet? #BoycottABC#BoycottTheView – no worries most people don't watch.#JoyBehar – what a role model. ???? pic.twitter.com/jOz2v0v5k7 — RICK RENEGADE (@RickRainmaker77) April 8, 2018

Apparently, this is not for the first time when Joy Behar and President Donald Trump shared the same headline. Back in 2017, Joy Behar spoke about her contentious relationship with Donald Trump during her conversation with Seth Meyers on his talk show, Late Night With Seth Meyers.

During that time, Joy told Seth that President Trump has an ever-changing relationship with her, saying, “He hates me, then he likes me, then he hates me again.” Being out of favor with the U.S. President Donald Trump was also fine with her.

“I’m proud of it…that’s like being on Nixon’s enemies list,” she had said.