Prince George And Princess Charlotte To Be Part Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding, Says Royal Experts

The adorable siblings are expected to participate in their uncle's upcoming royal wedding, according to experts.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte might just play important roles in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

In a recent report by the Express, it has been alleged that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s two adorable children are likely to be given key roles in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials.

Speaking with the outlet, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained that it has been a long royal tradition for children to be part of a wedding entourage, accompanying the bride as she walks down the aisle.

Given that Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, are the only niece and nephew of Prince Harry, it is only fitting for them to be featured in his big day.

According to Fitzwilliams, it is likely that the royal siblings will adorably steal the show as a page boy and flower girl or bridesmaid. He added that the two are definitely going to add up to the anticipation from royal fans all around the globe.

Meanwhile, royal expert Marlene Koenig shares the same sentiment. Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, she admitted that she would definitely be “shocked” if Prince George and Princess Charlotte did not play significant roles in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

She noted that traditionally, the “bride goes down the aisle first, followed by attendants or bridesmaids and page boys holding the train.”

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool / Getty Images

As to what the royal siblings would wear on their uncle’s big day, Koenig claimed that they will definitely be dolled up for the event. She suggested that Princess Charlotte might wear a lovely white dress while Prince George might wear something with a “military theme.”

And while the Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly not joining the entourage, it is expected that she and nanny Maria Borallo will keep a close eye on Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the royal wedding to avoid any incident.

Koenig also pointed out that there will be several rehearsals ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, allowing the royal siblings to get used to their roles and responsibilities.

“Young kids in wedding parties will fuss and fidget. If George or Charlotte makes funny faces or does something silly, their antics will be recorded for posterity.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

This is not the first time that Prince George and Princess Charlotte became part of a relative’s wedding entourage. In 2017, the royal siblings were page boy and flower girl in their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding with James Matthews.

So far, Kensington Palace has yet to confirm the involvement of Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the upcoming wedding.

Aside from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, other royal family members that might be part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding include the groom’s first cousins, Lady Louise Windsor and her brother Viscount Severn, as well as the children of his two first cousins, Mia Tindall, Savannah and Isla Phillips.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.