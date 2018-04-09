NBA Rumors: Paul George Emerges As One Of Sixers’ Top Free Agent Targets This Summer, Per ‘Hoops Habit’

The Sixers could go after the five-time All-Star in the upcoming free agency period, 'Hoops Habit' reports.

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking good this season as they are about to clinch the third-seed in the Eastern Conference ahead of the highly-favored Cleveland Cavaliers of LeBron James. However, according to Hoops Habit, the team still needs to further improve their roster to get to the next level, and one of their top trade targets in the coming offseason would reportedly be Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George.

Gil Alcaraz IV of Hoops Habit said that despite the huge improvement the Sixers had in terms of personnel this season, it is still essential that Philadelphia acquires a superstar veteran in order to propel them to a legitimate title contender status. The explosive duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are deemed as not yet experienced enough to lead the squad deep into the playoffs, and so the upcoming free agency period is seen as a crucial time for the club.

James has been closely linked to a move to Philadelphia as the Sixers are rumored to have become one of three potential landing spots for the King this summer, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets being the other two. The three-time NBA champion’s close relationship with Simmons, with both having the same agent, and the team being in the East are said to be some of the reasons why LeBron may choose to join Philly ahead of their Western Conference counterparts.

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Paul George. Michael Wyke / AP Images

If the Sixers miss on the opportunity to sign James, then it is expected that they may go after George next, the report said.

George, who will turn 28-year-old next month, has a player option at the end of the season. Should he choose to opt out, the former NBA Most Improved Player would become an unrestricted free agent in July, which would be the first time in his so far eight-year career.

George is not lacking in potential suitors headlined by the Lakers and Cavaliers, but the Sixers are slowly becoming a top contender for his signature.

Previous reports claimed that the Palmdale, California, native is preferring a move to his hometown team of Los Angeles Lakers, but recent rumors are saying that it may no longer be a sure thing. Just recently, George said that he might decide to stay in Oklahoma City beyond this season and would not make the result of the playoffs affect his final decision this summer, ESPN reported.