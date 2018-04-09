The official Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer has arrived.

The official Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer has arrived with Alden Ehrenreich taking on the role of young Han Solo journeying through his early heroics and before he became known for flying the majestic Millennium Falcon.

The arrival of the Solo: A Star Wars Story official trailer has given fans a sigh of relief, considering the how the film’s production was mired with problems, as revealed by an unnamed actor in an interview with Vulture. In this trailer, fans get a taste of Han Solo’s origin story, going back to the character’s home world of Corellia and how he is eager to escape a life of monotony. Other than Ehrenreich’s Solo, an iconic role originally portrayed by Harrison Ford in the Star Wars saga, the trailer also introduces the other main characters: Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Paul Bettany as Dryden Vos, Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra, Thandie Newton as Val, and Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett. Prior to its worldwide commercial release, BBC reported that Solo: A Star Wars Story will screen at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 15.

In the trailer, fans of the original Star Wars trilogy will also find themselves nostalgic as Ehrenreich delivers a backward twist on one of Ford’s most famous lines as Solo: “I’ve got a really good feeling about this!”

The film, which comes out on May 25, now has a clearer plot as seen through the trailer. Tobias recruits the young Han for a mission to rip off a gangster named Dryden Vos. Going on the mission with them are Lando, Chewbacca, Val, and Qi’ra. Tobias then tells Solo that once he chooses the life of crime, there’s no going back.

Check out the new poster for Solo: A Star Wars Story and see it in theaters May 25. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/ddWgzswfGt — Star Wars (@starwars) April 9, 2018

Speaking to Vulture, an actor who worked on the sci-fi movie revealed how tense things were on set after Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the movie’s original directors, exited the project. The pair was booted from the movie after it became clear that their vision for the standalone Han Solo film didn’t meet Lucasfilm’s moviemaking style.

The source said that while Lord and Miller are good directors, they weren’t ready to take on a Star Wars title. “After the 25th take, the actors are looking at each other like, ‘This is getting weird,'” the actor said.

“They definitely felt the pressure; with one of these movies, there are so many people on top of you all the time. The first assistant director was really experienced and had to step in to help them direct a lot of scenes.”

Joy Fehily, a representative for Lord and Miller, has refuted the sources claims, calling it “completely inaccurate.”

Meanwhile, Solo: A Star Wars Story has been confirmed to screen at the Cannes Film Festival this year. It is the third Star Wars film to screen at the festival, following Attack of the Clones in 2002 and Revenge of the Sith in 2005.

Watch the official Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer below before the film hits theaters on May 25.